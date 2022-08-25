ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Spotted In Texas Working On Big Project

 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It seems parts of Austin will play a huge role in an upcoming Apple TV series. And so will Jennifer Garner !

The 13 Going on 30 icon was spotted around Central Texas while she was filming the upcoming show, The Last Thing He Told Me , according to MySanAntonio . A TikTok, which has since gone viral, shows Garner in front of Flower Child and the Congress bridge in Austin. She wasn't alone though. Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also seen on the sets.

"Jennifer Garner filming on 5th St. in Austin, originally posted on Deux Moi’s Instagram story. Filming has already wrapped in the ATX," the TikTok caption reads.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a limited Apple TV series based off Laura Dave 's novel. The show follows Hannah, who is played by Garner, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for answers about her husband's mysterious disappearance, according to MySanAntonio . The show, produced by Reese Witherspoon 's Hello Sunshine, also stars Aisha Tyler ( Criminal Minds ), Geoff Stults ( 7th Heaven ), John Harlan Kim ( The Librarians ) and Augusto Aguilera ( The Predator ), according to Deadline .

The show's release date is still unknown.

