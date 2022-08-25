Read full article on original website
abc45.com
One Arrested in Domestic Violence Stabbing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday evening, Winston-Salem Police were called to 1910-B Franciscan Drive for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival officers located Natalia Jennings suffering from a bicep wound likely from a knife. Jennings was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of her injuries, considered to be non-life threatening.
abc45.com
Police: High Point missing woman presumed dead
HIGH POINT, N.C. — 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins left her home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24th, and had been missing for six days. Tuesday afternoon, officers located a body on the 2300 block of Hickswood Road. Officers believe the body is Dawkins. Officers would not release any additional information.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police Implement Chatbot Technology for Burglary Victims
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new project developed by RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and used by Greensboro Police, aims to support burglary victims through the use of an automated conversational assistant. The Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant (EVVA) chatbot will improve law enforcement's ability to respond to burglary victims'...
abc45.com
Missing 23-Year-Old Woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, 23-year-old female Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing. She is believed to have last been seen in the area of Maple Ave, in Burlington. Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajama set which included a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with multicolored flower designs. Vasquez is described as a black female, having short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’7 and 165 lbs. Burlington Police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Ms. Vasquez.
abc45.com
Liberty Man Arrested for July Truck Theft
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On July 7, Burlington Police found an abandoned truck on Hanford Rd. that had been stolen the day before from an address on Garrett Rd., located in southwest Alamance County. Inside the truck was a rifle which was also stolen from the Garrett Rd. address.
abc45.com
Police: Body found, believed to be Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's been an emotional day for the family of missing 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Earlier today, the family told us Dawkins had been found alive. Hours later, police say they had located a body believed to be Dawkins. The confusion started just before 6:00 p.m. when...
abc45.com
Wilkesboro Silver Alert Out for Jesse Alan Kister
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkesboro Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jesse Alan Kister. Kister, 40, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. At 5' 10 inches tall, Kister is reported as having short blonde hair and blue eyes, with an unknown last location....
abc45.com
Volunteers continue the search for missing High Point resident
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for missing 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins Monday in High Point, N.C. Dawkins walked out of her home in the middle of the night five days ago and hasn’t been seen since, but volunteers haven’t given up hope. “You always want the...
abc45.com
Students in Guilford County make their way back to school
Greensboro — The smell of unopened paper and pencils were in the air this morning as students made their way back to school. But the hallways of some schools looked a little different this morning. The hallways of Walter Hines Page High school were packed as students made their...
abc45.com
Community Garden Helps Residents Plant Their Roots in High Point
HIGH POINT, N. C. — On Baldwin Ave off the 74 Highway residents took it into their own hands to provide produce to the community. “This Community garden got started in September of 2016 as a result of food insecurity in the Highpoint area," said Jerry Mingo Highpoint Food Alliance Member.
