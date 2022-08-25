Remembering Aaliyah on The 21st Anniversary Of Her Death And Her Most Iconic Beauty And Fashion Looks Recreated

Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Goes Barefoot With Bold Red Pedicure To Promote Good American Lace Up Denim Jeans
Khloe Kardashian put her own fashionable flair on a traditional Canadian tuxedo. In an Instagram reel uploaded on the Good American page, the reality superstar and co-founder promotes the size-inclusive brand’s Classic Denim Jacket and Good Icon Lace Up Denim. In the video, the media personality raves about the jacket’s versatility and new denim jeans. Available in denim and black, the cropped outerwear includes button fastening at the front and two chest pockets. Kardashian teamed the staple outerwear with Good American’s Good Icon Lace Up Jeans. The straight fit bottoms has a gap proof waistband, reinforced belt loops and lace up...
Madison Beer Named Fenty Beauty Ambassador
Madison Beer has been named the latest ambassador for Fenty Beauty. On Monday, the cosmetics line, founded by Rihanna, said the singer is its newest face. More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert Beer also posted on her official Instagram account that she had joined the Fenty family, using its products for the look in the music video of her newest song “Dangerous,” which premiered on Friday. “I idolize Rihanna and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Nicki Minaj's fashion evolution deserves a moment 4 life. The award-winning rapper has always worn designs that are so unbelievably bold, it's hard to imagine how she even dreamed them up. Case in point? For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards,...
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe
Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More
A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
Complex
Bad Bunny Kisses Male and Female Dancer While Performing at Yankee Stadium for VMAs
The New York Yankees just got upstaged by a pop star from Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny delivered a fiery performance in Yankee Stadium on Sunday, for a remote segment that aired during the 2022 VMAs. The singer’s performance of his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” was especially notable after he kissed one of his male backup dancers live on stage. It should be noted that he kissed a female backup dancer as well.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
hypebeast.com
Kim Kardashian Is the Queen of Balenciaga Winter 2022
Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares Photo Of Him And Dr. Dre In The Studio, “One Of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True…”
Diddy and Dr. Dre are two of the greatest producers of all time, and its unfortunate that throughout both of their 3 decade long careers, they have never collaborated together. However, Diddy recently took to Instagram where he shared pictures of himself and Dr. Dre working in the studio. “Yesterday,...
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
Comments / 0