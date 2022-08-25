ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 3

Related
cryptoslate.com

Helium developers propose migration to Solana

Blockchain-powered wireless network Helium (HNT) is considering migrating to Solana (SOL) blockchain in a new proposal published on August 30. The HIP 70 proposal explains that the migration to Solana would improve the network’s operational efficiency by giving Helium access to Solana developer tools, applications, and features. The proposal...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Study discovers 40% of web3 gaming accounts are bots using on-chain data

Levan Kvirkvelia, the founder of Jigger, an anti-bot protection software, has released a report asserting that 40% of the player base of web3 games are bots. The study found evidence of 20,000 bots across over 60 web3 games. Louis Regis, founder and CEO of Xborg, exclusively confirmed to CrytoSlate that...
VIDEO GAMES
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#U Evelynvee#Dogecoin Foundation#Defi
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy