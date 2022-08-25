Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Adorable pet-friendly armchair was designed for both humans and cats to lounge in
Rather aptly titled ‘Sharing Joy’, this award-winning chair comes with a side table for humans to place their books and cups of tea/coffee on, and a crawl space for cats to casually lounge in (complete with a suspended toy for them to play with). What I personally love...
purewow.com
The 5 Best Dog Harnesses for Safer Walks and Happier Pups
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Good dog harnesses make your life easier, but the best dog harnesses are the ones your dog loves and wears...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
What are the most popular dog names?
What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
dailyphew.com
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
Watch As Chihuahua Rings Tiny Doorbell To Alert Her Owner She Needs 'Potty'
A 2019 study in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that large dogs were "more likely to be fully house-trained" than small dogs.
Borador Dog and New Kitten Best Friend Win Pet of the Week
This week's entries include a winning cat and dog combo, a canine rescued from a puppy mill and a pooch with a love of kayaking.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Refusal to Leave the Beach Is All of Us When It's Time to Go Home
Who doesn't love a beach day? You go swimming, build a sandcastle, and catch a tan. It's the perfect summer day. When it comes time to leave, you might be temped to dig in your heels and refuse to get in the car. At least, that's what one Golden Retriever did!
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
NBC News
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
domino
The Best Labor Day Bedding Deals for Hot Sleepers and Brand Enthusiasts
We love to gush with designers about cozy, relaxing bedrooms, whether that entails soothing paint shades, supersoft rugs, or even a headboard hack to elevate a basic frame. But to truly achieve a sound night of sleep without too much tossing and turning, it’s all about what’s on your bed, not around it. If your sheets are pilling or your pillows are lumpy, Labor Day weekend holds a bevy of relevant bedding deals—like Casper mattresses for up to $600 off, 20 percent off Coyuchi basics, and 11 more noteworthy sales from our favorite brands, all listed below.
domino
Basket-Weave Flooring That Color Matches the Roof, Plus 4 Other Patio Paver Ideas
Patio paver ideas are plentiful in these parts. We’re talking brick in all the right places and poolsides that have loads of personality. There’s contrasting colors and materials, too. We’ll challenge you: Why not lay down a basket-weave pattern in a small area to keep things interesting, or skip the sidewalk vibe and paint a concrete patio any color you want? These five patios show that there’s more than meets the eye with paver design, placement, texture, and color, whether you place them horizontally, vertically, or both.
Comments / 0