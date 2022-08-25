ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

purewow.com

The 5 Best Dog Harnesses for Safer Walks and Happier Pups

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Good dog harnesses make your life easier, but the best dog harnesses are the ones your dog loves and wears...
PETS
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed

Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
ANIMALS
geekspin

What are the most popular dog names?

What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
PETS
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
PETS
petpress.net

5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family

There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide

Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
PETS
NBC News

14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
PET SERVICES
domino

The Best Labor Day Bedding Deals for Hot Sleepers and Brand Enthusiasts

We love to gush with designers about cozy, relaxing bedrooms, whether that entails soothing paint shades, supersoft rugs, or even a headboard hack to elevate a basic frame. But to truly achieve a sound night of sleep without too much tossing and turning, it’s all about what’s on your bed, not around it. If your sheets are pilling or your pillows are lumpy, Labor Day weekend holds a bevy of relevant bedding deals—like Casper mattresses for up to $600 off, 20 percent off Coyuchi basics, and 11 more noteworthy sales from our favorite brands, all listed below.
SHOPPING
domino

Basket-Weave Flooring That Color Matches the Roof, Plus 4 Other Patio Paver Ideas

Patio paver ideas are plentiful in these parts. We’re talking brick in all the right places and poolsides that have loads of personality. There’s contrasting colors and materials, too. We’ll challenge you: Why not lay down a basket-weave pattern in a small area to keep things interesting, or skip the sidewalk vibe and paint a concrete patio any color you want? These five patios show that there’s more than meets the eye with paver design, placement, texture, and color, whether you place them horizontally, vertically, or both.
HOME & GARDEN

