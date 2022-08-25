Read full article on original website
Vendor lineup for Wednesday Farmers Market
Local beef, brats, seasonal produce, mums, and handmade sewn craft items headline the products coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.
Local native turns 103 today
Fayette County native Edith Johns is celebrating her 103rd birthday today. Edith was born Aug. 31, 1919 in the outskirts of Washington Court House to James and Josephine Harris. The year Edith was born, things were a lot different than they are today. A gallon of gas was only 25...
Scarecrow Walk/Run returns Sept. 17
In conjunction with the return of the Scarecrow Festival to downtown Washington C.H. Sept. 16-18 is the Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run — and this year a 10K has been added to the event. “The Scarecrow Festival is back and we are moving back to our original location of Court/Main Street,”...
Making the climb in remembrance
Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue is building a team to participate in the 2022 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chris Wysong, Wayne Township Fire Rescue Chief, talked about this upcoming event. “Our team currently has 17 members and has raised $821.20. We are inviting anyone wanting to participate to join...
CC underway
GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers hosted a season-opening cross country meet at John Mitchell Memorial Park Saturday, Aug. 27. All of the Frontier Athletic Conference teams were in attendance, save for Chillicothe. Other teams taking part included Fairfield, East Clinton and Zane Trace. Hillsboro won the girls high school...
Learning how to improve patient care through simulation
National Healthcare Simulation Week will be held Sept. 12-16. To celebrate, and increase awareness regarding the importance of simulation to healthcare, Southern State Community College will be hosting a variety of activities on their central campus in Hillsboro. Healthcare Simulation Week, sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, is...
Sophomore Alison Lotz steals a pass from a Cavalier defender during Tuesday’s contest. Chillicothe scored six goals in the first half, and another four in the second half on their way to a 10-0 win over the Lady Lions. With the loss, Washington falls to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in FAC play. The Lady Lions look to bounce back on Thursday, Sept. 1 as they play at Jackson at 5 p.m.
Cavaliers defeat Lady Lions in FAC opener
The Washington Lady Lion volleyball team suffered a loss in their first FAC contest of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers. The Lady Cavs took the win in four sets. Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-23, but went on to lose the next three sets 21-25, 16-25, and 12-25.
