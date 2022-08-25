Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
State extends pandemic emergency shelter program through September
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services obtained funding to extend its pandemic emergency shelter program until the end of September. DHSS and Gov. John Carney’s office assembled the $900,000 needed to extend the program one month from multiple sources – namely projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars that finished under-budget.
delawarepublic.org
Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware
Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
delawarepublic.org
State Housing Authority to pause emergency rental assistance program applications
The Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stops taking new applications for its emergency rental assistance program starting September 9. The program, known as the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DHAP), relies on federal Emergency Rental Assistance program dollars. Delaware received that funding in two sections, the first expires September 30th. DSHA then transitions to the next round of funding, which is expected to last until 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness plans to appeal convictions to Delaware Supreme Court
A Superior Court judge upheld two verdicts against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Tuesday, but tossed out a third. But, McGuiness plans to keep fighting the two misdemeanor convictions that remain. In a statement released by McGuiness’ attorney Steve Wood, McGuiness and her defense team say they are gratified that one...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police phone number used in spoof calls
Delaware State Police is warning residents about a scam using one of its phone numbers. State police say a “spoofed” number is showing up in multiple phone scams. Only the phone number appears on the caller ID, but if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.
Comments / 0