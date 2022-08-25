Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
Former USF Guard Neena Pacholke's Cause Of Death Revealed
Neena Pacholke, a news anchor and former college basketball player, died by suicide over the weekend, her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times on Monday (August 30) “My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” said Kaitlynn, who was teammates...
Morning news anchor, former USF women's basketball player dies at 27
WAUSAU, Wis. — The sister of Neena Pacholke, a beloved morning news anchor in the Midwest who had ties to the Tampa Bay area, wants people to know how much love she had for others. "I want people to know how loved she was, how much she loved other...
Longboat Observer
East County Athlete of the Week: Courtney Kawcak
Courtney Kawcak is a senior setter on the Braden River High volleyball team. Kawcak had 48 assists, 19 digs, 16 service points and three aces over the Pirates' first two games (1-1) of the 2022 season and in 2021 helped the Pirates win their first district title since 2010. When...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Pickleball Club hires nine and gears up for opening
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Pickleball Club (TPC), a premier, world-class, indoor pickleball facility and private membership club opening in Sarasota County this winter, welcomes nine new executive team members as it gears up for opening in December 2022. New team members include Dominic Catalano, general manager; Brian Gradow, controller;...
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on felony charge after battle with another golfer over golf balls
A Villager was jailed on a felony charge after a battle with another golfer over golf balls. John Francis Stinnett, 61, of the Village of St. Johns, was arrested a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Stinnett...
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
995qyk.com
Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies
The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota
Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
Longboat Observer
Patricia Kirkpatrick Walsh Hunziker
Patricia Kirkpatrick Walsh Hunziker died on July 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida where she had lived for a number of years. She was 92. Pat was born at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24, 1930, the first child of Elmer E. Kirkpatrick, Jr. and Edith Louise Koelsch. Her father was an Army engineer and the family moved frequently while she was growing up. By the time she turned ten she had lived in eight states as well as Alberta, Canada and Panama.
Mysuncoast.com
Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Mysuncoast.com
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School. “We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.
