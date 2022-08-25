ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Crown Point High School Hosts Career Fair September 7th

Crown Point High School is hosting a College and Career Fair next week. Students, families and educators are welcome to attend the free event, to be held at the Crown Point High School Fieldhouse on Wednesday, September 7th at 5 pm. Financial-aid presentations will take place at 4:30 pm and 6:15 pm. The school says the college and career fair is a great chance to learn more about college, career and military options. For more information, we have a link available at our website.
CROWN POINT, IN
REMOTE: Robert Tylisz Appliance “Grand Anniversary”

Join Indiana 105 at Robert Tylisz Appliance (907 Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso) for their “Grand Anniversary” event! All the fun happens Saturday, September 3rd, with “The Mullet Man” Mike Summers, broadcasting from 11am until 1pm! Join us for live music, hot dogs, prizes and great haul-away specials on appliances! And, be sure to “Mull-it” Over with The Mullet Man: answer your trivia question correctly for some Indiana 105 swag, AND a chance to win a Whirlpool clothes washer and one-year warranty from Robert Tylisz Appliance! If you show up in a mullet (even a mullet-like wig), you’ll get an extra entry into the drawing! We’ll see you at the grand opening of Robert Tylisz Appliance, at 907 Calumet Avenue, Saturday, September 3rd from 11am until 1pm!
VALPARAISO, IN

