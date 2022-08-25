Join Indiana 105 at Robert Tylisz Appliance (907 Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso) for their “Grand Anniversary” event! All the fun happens Saturday, September 3rd, with “The Mullet Man” Mike Summers, broadcasting from 11am until 1pm! Join us for live music, hot dogs, prizes and great haul-away specials on appliances! And, be sure to “Mull-it” Over with The Mullet Man: answer your trivia question correctly for some Indiana 105 swag, AND a chance to win a Whirlpool clothes washer and one-year warranty from Robert Tylisz Appliance! If you show up in a mullet (even a mullet-like wig), you’ll get an extra entry into the drawing! We’ll see you at the grand opening of Robert Tylisz Appliance, at 907 Calumet Avenue, Saturday, September 3rd from 11am until 1pm!

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO