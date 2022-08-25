Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board
ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
penbaypilot.com
Camden receives $1.6 million matching grant for Megunticook River Project
Camden is among eight recipients of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants for natural infrastructure projects. Camden’s grant amount, for the “Megunticook River Watershed Fish Passage and Flood Prevention Final Designs and Permitting,” is $1.6 million with a matching fund of $260,000.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
penbaypilot.com
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Falls Gallery presents ‘Stonington and Beyond’
CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery presents “Stonington and Beyond,” a new exhibit featuring Tad Retz and Scott Addis. The show opens on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 22, 2022. The pairing for this show is serendipitous and based on how both artists came to be...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: $1,000 Worth of Pennies
The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lincolnville Town Office to reopen Wednesday morning
The front counter at the Lincolnville Town Office remains closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, but will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8:30 a.m. A number of services (absentee ballot requests, motor vehicle re-registrations, burn permits, hunting and fishing licenses, tax payments, etc.) are available online at: https://www.town.lincolnville.me.us/index.asp?Type=B_LIST&SEC={42B11BC2-A0C2-412A-96A9-6C1CB8F50FFA} . Code Enforcement is available today via telephone 763-3601.
penbaypilot.com
Municipal elections are supposed to be nonpartisan
I would like to lend my support for Doc Wallace. Doc Wallace’s integrity is beyond any doubt. Doc’s entire career shows that he would be an asset to Rockport as a Select Board member. Municipal elections are supposed to be nonpartisan. Are conservatives banned/ineligible/unworthy/excluded from consideration to be...
penbaypilot.com
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Public Health Nursing receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Belfast Public Health Nursing Association, which has provided health care and other critical support services to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the community for more than 100 years, has received a grant of $8,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used for...
penbaypilot.com
West Bay Rotary’s “Chowder Challenge” This Weekend!
Back by popular demand, West Bay Rotary once again is rounding up the best chowder from area chefs as part of this year’s Camden Windjammer Days. Members of the public get to cast their votes to see who takes home top honors on Saturday, September 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. under the big tent on the Camden Public Landing.
penbaypilot.com
Public Church Supper August 31st
Join us for fun, food and fantastic fellowship. Public Church supper buffet style. Wednesday August 31st. Serving 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
penbaypilot.com
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at the UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast, Maine — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include...
penbaypilot.com
Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher
Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Aug. 29
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, August 29. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
penbaypilot.com
Dana F. Bowden, obituary
BELMONT — Dana F. Bowden, 67 years, of Belmont, Maine, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1954, in Belfast, Maine, the son of the late Leroy and the late Gertrude (Dodge) Nickerson. After high school, he joined the United States Navy...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
penbaypilot.com
S.E.A. brings marine tank, raffle to Camden Windjammer Festival
CAMDEN — The Stewardship Education Alliance is coming to the Windjammer Festival on September 2 and 3. Meet some of the sea creatures that live in local waters at the mobile marine tank, and learn how S.E.A encourages good stewardship of the watershed in local schools and communities with grants to teachers and events.
penbaypilot.com
Kevin Douglass scores first Pro Stock win of 2022 at Wiscasset Speedway
The final weekend in August is widely known as the biggest racing weekend of the year in Maine. At Wiscasset Speedway, this weekend serves as a tune-up for one of their biggest races of the year - the Boss Hogg 150. Nearly 100 competitors rolled into the pit area on Saturday, anticipating a full night of exciting Group #1 racing action.
