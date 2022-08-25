Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
Woman injured when gunman fires multiple rounds into SW Houston apartment with rifle, HPD says
Investigators believe someone drove by the apartment and fired several shots into the downstairs area. Several rifle shell casings were found in the parking lot.
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
cw39.com
HPD chopper damaged in rough landing
PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) Two pilots were able to walk away unharmed after their Houston Police Department helicopter made a rough landing Monday night. The same can’t be said about the chopper. Engine failure during a training session led to the rough landing which damaged the rear rotor when it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
cw39.com
Report: Houston among most dangerous places to drive during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?. According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 2-year-old endured abuse, Humble ISD student allegedly brings loaded gun to school
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Young boy endured abuse throughout short life, report finds. A 2-year-old Wharton County boy endured repeated abuse throughout his short life, from his first days after birth to the day he died, according to a new report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
Click2Houston.com
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man his mother was dating during argument at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department. Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
fox26houston.com
Houston suspect accused of shooting man to death after dispute over driving, parking
HOUSTON - A suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man outside a Houston store following a dispute that is believed to have been about driving and parking, according to police. Christopher David Hernandez, 23, is charged with murder. The identity of the 32-year-old man who was shot to...
Clerk pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground by robbery suspects in Baytown, police say
A man and a woman are wanted after a Dollar General employee was assaulted in Baytown earlier this month.
Massive fire sparked by lightning after striking 25,000-gallon tank in Tomball
Firefighters said there were no properties damaged and there were no reported injuries.
Comments / 1