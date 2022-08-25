HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?. According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.

