cw39.com

Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
cw39.com

HPD chopper damaged in rough landing

PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) Two pilots were able to walk away unharmed after their Houston Police Department helicopter made a rough landing Monday night. The same can’t be said about the chopper. Engine failure during a training session led to the rough landing which damaged the rear rotor when it...
cw39.com

Report: Houston among most dangerous places to drive during Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?. According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM

A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
