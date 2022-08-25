Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the Numbers
Related
After promising start despite loss, UConn faces Central Connecticut
UConn will welcome Central Connecticut State for its home opener Saturday, coming off generally positive reviews from the Huskies’ season
Register Citizen
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches
As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football ooks to replace Player of the Year by committee
From the outside looking in, the main question surrounding the Bristol Central Rams heading into the upcoming season is how the team will replace the production loss from the 2021 Gatorade Connecticut Football Player of the Year, Victor Rosa. Rosa led the team to a 9-2 record and a Class...
New Britain, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newington High School football team will have a game with New Britain High School on August 30, 2022, 12:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up
Hamden’s new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a “new normal” boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
NewsTimes
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newington Town Crier
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Newington Town Crier
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
Register Citizen
‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford
HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
Comments / 0