New Britain, CT

Register Citizen

Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches

As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up

Hamden's new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a ​"new normal" boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation's best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022's best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
Newington Town Crier

Newington police blotter

Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students

Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

'Everybody loves ice cream'; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford

HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she's finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

