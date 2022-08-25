Police: Man charged after 2 seriously hurt in stabbing in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A person has been charged after two people were seriously hurt in a stabbing in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Thomas Avenue near The Plaza where many people come to shop and dine.

According to officers, two people got into a fight, which resulted in two people being stabbed. The victims had serious injuries.

On Friday, German Urrutia, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police said another arrest is pending for a second suspect who is currently in the hospital.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol SUVs initially blocking the road.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that a driver of a white SUV driving on Thomas Avenue got into an altercation with two men. The witnesses said that two people were stabbed.

“I looked at the white car with blood all over it and I was like, oh my gosh, I live around the corner,” witness Jeff Cravolta said. “So this is a little rattling.”

We have reached out to the police for information on what led to the fight, but we have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: MEDIC: 3 hurt in stabbing at north Charlotte gas station)

©2022 Cox Media Group