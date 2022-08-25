ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police: Man charged after 2 seriously hurt in stabbing in Plaza Midwood

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A person has been charged after two people were seriously hurt in a stabbing in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Thomas Avenue near The Plaza where many people come to shop and dine.

According to officers, two people got into a fight, which resulted in two people being stabbed. The victims had serious injuries.

On Friday, German Urrutia, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police said another arrest is pending for a second suspect who is currently in the hospital.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol SUVs initially blocking the road.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that a driver of a white SUV driving on Thomas Avenue got into an altercation with two men. The witnesses said that two people were stabbed.

“I looked at the white car with blood all over it and I was like, oh my gosh, I live around the corner,” witness Jeff Cravolta said. “So this is a little rattling.”

We have reached out to the police for information on what led to the fight, but we have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

Comments / 3

Doc Holiday
5d ago

And as I sit here watching the news, one person shot in West Charlotte.Wow! What a wonderful city. 🙄

WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
