'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

spectrumnews1.com
Millbury's new Shaw Elementary School in opens to students for first time
MILLBURY, Mass. - Doors at the brand new Shaw Elementary School in Millbury opened to students for the very first time Wednesday. "This today, our kids are a part of history," principal Andrew Tuccio said. What You Need To Know. Doors at the new Shaw Elementary School in Millbury opened...
Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom
WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
whdh.com
Worcester students head back to school with new safety changes
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester students are returning to school with some new safety changes as over a dozen districts across Massachusetts head back to school Monday. Some of the youngest students were excited to head back to the classroom, make new friends and learn “everything,” one little girl said.
fallriverreporter.com
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts
My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
Doherty from above: New school taking shape
WORCESTER — The $316 million Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street has started to take shape in recent months, as these drone photographs taken last week illustrate. The school will feature several energy-efficient systems and is expected to be finished in two years, according to the city. ...
In Worcester state Senate race, PAC focuses on Donna Colorio, who would become Worcester mayor if Joseph Petty wins
The PAC Worcester Working Families sent a mailer to Worcester residents stating City Councilor Donna Colorio is “too radical” to be the city’s mayor. Colorio responded by calling it a “negative, biased flyer” and saying it would be a “pleasure and an honor to serve this city which I grew up in, and love.”
With Dozens of Full-Time Jobs to Fill, City Launches 'Work for Worcester' Campaign
WORCESTER - In an effort to fill multiple open positions and to promote the benefits of working for a municipality, the City of Worcester launched the Work for Worcester marketing campaign. There are currently over 30 full-time positions available on the City of Worcester's employment opportunities website. Acting City Manager...
Worcester Police: Social media prompts return home for missing children
WORCESTER — While more and more postings for missing children are popping up on the Police Department’s social media pages, the public needn't worry that there might be a troubling trend among city youth. “More children aren’t missing or running away in the city,” Lt. Sean Murtha said. “The Worcester Police Department is just posting more...
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
spectrumnews1.com
Local carpenters, painters and students help renovate historic Camp Atwater in North Brookfield
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Henry Thomas was 14 years old when he first went to Camp Atwater. The North Brookfield site is one of the country's first African-American residential summer camps, opening more than a century ago. "I got confidence out here," Thomas said. "You know, when I'm racing a...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seeks homes for goats, emu
“Have you ever seen a more fantastic beard? 🐐🐐🐐. The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is in urgent need of adopters for more than 100 goats involved in a Law Enforcement case. The goats were seized from a Dighton, Mass. property in January, along with an adult mustang and an emu.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Fire Department holds promotion ceremony, including first ever Assistant Chief
WORCESTER, Mass. - It was a special afternoon for members of the Worcester Fire Department, which included a never seen before promotion. Deputy Chief John Powers is becoming an Assistant Chief. Acting Chief Martin Dyer said it marks the first time in the department's history someone has held the title.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Senior Center opens new state-of-the-art fitness center
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Senior Center debuted their new state-of-the-art fitness center Tuesday. It was funded through a sponsorship with Blue Cross Blue Shields and city funds, allowing free access to senior center members. Worcester Fitness was picked by the city to run the facility daily, offering one-on-one training and fitness classes.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
wgbh.org
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Housing Authority breaks ground on 'A Place To Live' housing development
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority broke ground on a new housing development Monday morning as part of a program to help solve the homelessness crisis in the community. The building at 38 Lewis Street will offer 24 fully furnished studio units that have a kitchen, full bathroom, AC...
