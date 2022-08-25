Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
GOP treasurer candidate continues to push against taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer...
thecentersquare.com
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
thecentersquare.com
Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
(The Center Square) – An investigation has revealed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s investments include companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office. In 2019, Pritzker promised to divest his personal fortune of investments in state contractors and to transfer his portfolio into...
thecentersquare.com
Oklahoma senator wants input on the state's tax system
(The Center Square)- A Democratic lawmaker wants to know what Oklahomans think about the state’s tax system. Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is holding three meetings in September, she said in a news release Wednesday. “Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
thecentersquare.com
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
thecentersquare.com
Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets
(The Center Square) – A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire lawmakers urged not to override Sununu on ivermectin bill
(The Center Square) – Public health groups are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to sustain Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill authorizing pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a prescription. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the bill in the previous session allowing pharmacists to make the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker calls Bailey a ‘liar’ without addressing farmers’ Grain Belt Express concerns
(The Center Square) – Several times in the past week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has avoided addressing a major criticism farmers have of a recent state law allowing a private company to use eminent domain to lay a transmission line across the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey,...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia launches $250M neighborhood improvement program using COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials plan to use federal COVID relief money to fund improvements to sidewalks, parks and "healthy food access." The state intends to use American Rescue Plan dollars to fund the $250 million "Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities" grant program. The state will...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Time for tax credit reform
Iowa’s historic tax reforms this year focused on lowering the income tax rates paid by Iowans and the companies that employ them. The next step needs to be changing who is – and is not – paying those taxes. If Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature want to truly position Iowa for the future, it’s time to take on the state’s addiction to special tax breaks.
thecentersquare.com
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
thecentersquare.com
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
thecentersquare.com
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
thecentersquare.com
Christian group sues AG Nessel over civil rights interpretation
(The Center Square) – A Christian health care group says that Michigan’s recently reinterpreted civil rights law relating to sexual orientation and gender identity violates its constitutional right to religion. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Christian Healthcare Centers, a Michigan faith-based medical nonprofit, sued Attorney General Dana Nessel,...
thecentersquare.com
Incentive offered for mental health professionals in underserved communities
(The Center Square) – Access to mental health services in Illinois is limited in rural communities. To encourage more psychologists, psychiatrists, substance abuse counselors and other mental health professionals to move to and practice in underserved areas, the General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 to establish a student loan forgiveness program for eligible practitioners.
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania report: Student enrollments down, administrator hires up
(The Center Square) – A new report questions the narrative of a “teacher shortage” in Pennsylvania, pointing out significant declines in student enrollments even as public school employment has risen. “Since 2000, Pennsylvania public school enrollment has dropped 6.6% (120,000 fewer students); but public schools have added...
Comments / 0