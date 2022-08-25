Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
Bleacher Report
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract
After months of expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran quarterback surprised the football world on Monday when he agreed to a restructured contract to remain on the team for the 2022 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's new one-year deal contains no-trade...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kellen Mond Reportedly Cut by Vikings; QB Was 3rd-Round Draft Pick in 2021
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly releasing quarterback Kellen Mond prior to Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mond will be placed on waivers, meaning the other 31 NFL teams will have an opportunity to place a claim if they so choose.
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent Rips Deshaun Watson's Browns Contract: 'Disgusting...Franchise Malpractice'
The Cleveland Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign him to a guaranteed contract has been widely criticized, including among NFL agents. "Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message," one NFL agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Watson was accused of sexual assault or...
Bleacher Report
Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Reagor Traded to Vikings from Eagles for Multiple NFL Draft Picks
Jalen Reagor did not live up to expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles since they drafted him in the first round in 2020, but he now has the chance to turn his career around elsewhere. The Eagles traded the receiver to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, ending his tenure in Philadelphia...
Bleacher Report
Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release
The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
Bleacher Report
Sony Michel Signs Chargers Contract After Being Released by Dolphins
Sony Michel wasn't without a team for long. The veteran running back signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, which comes two days after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN initially reported the news. Michel, 27, spent his first three seasons with the New...
Bleacher Report
Best Players Available After NFL 2022 Roster Cuts
The deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 has left hundreds of players looking for work in the NFL. It's a brutal rite of passage at the end of the preseason. But it's also a time for new opportunities. Teams just spent the last...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Status in Doubt amid Kenyan Drake, Ravens Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are set to add free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Amid his report, Rapoport noted that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is "certainly in doubt" as Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener at the New York Jets nears.
Bleacher Report
Dameon Pierce Hyped Up as Texans RB1 by Fantasy Analysts After Marlon Mack Release
Dameon Pierce's future is looking a lot brighter after the Houston Texans released Marlon Mack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games over four seasons at Florida. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is poised to play a big role in Houston's offense.
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller in Contract Talks That Would Make Him Highest-Paid TE
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly held discussions about a new deal that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at about $16 million per year, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The average annual value would top San Francisco 49ers tight end George...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: David Montgomery's Fit in Bears Offense Met with 'Skepticism'
Many are counting on the arrival of head coach Matt Eberflus to provide a new beginning for Justin Fields. For David Montgomery, the opposite might be true. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Montgomery's stock could be slipping in the Windy City. "The new staff seems to like David Montgomery just fine,...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Alex Leatherwood Released; Las Vegas 'Tried to Trade Him to Everyone'
The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right guard started 17 games as a rookie, but the Raiders "tried to trade him to everyone" before releasing him, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Las Vegas will be left with...
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Warren, Steelers Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers left the preseason with a clear answer to which player will be the second running back on their depth chart. The answer to that problem came from an unlikely source. Rookie running back Jaylen Warren outperformed Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland to give Pittsburgh a solid backup to its star at the position.
Bleacher Report
Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts
The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
