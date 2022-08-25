ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release

The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Sony Michel Signs Chargers Contract After Being Released by Dolphins

Sony Michel wasn't without a team for long. The veteran running back signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, which comes two days after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN initially reported the news. Michel, 27, spent his first three seasons with the New...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Best Players Available After NFL 2022 Roster Cuts

The deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 has left hundreds of players looking for work in the NFL. It's a brutal rite of passage at the end of the preseason. But it's also a time for new opportunities. Teams just spent the last...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dameon Pierce Hyped Up as Texans RB1 by Fantasy Analysts After Marlon Mack Release

Dameon Pierce's future is looking a lot brighter after the Houston Texans released Marlon Mack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games over four seasons at Florida. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is poised to play a big role in Houston's offense.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Warren, Steelers Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing

The Pittsburgh Steelers left the preseason with a clear answer to which player will be the second running back on their depth chart. The answer to that problem came from an unlikely source. Rookie running back Jaylen Warren outperformed Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland to give Pittsburgh a solid backup to its star at the position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
NFL

