Stabbing investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 25 AM Edition) 02:03

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene near Washington Boulevard and Main Street at around 1 a.m., where they found a man dead in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no information available on either a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at (213) 486-8700