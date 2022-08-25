Read full article on original website
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 2 weeks during pipeline repair
Residents in Southern California's Metropolitan Water District are being asked to not use their irrigation systems for two weeks while a pipeline is being fixed.
10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding
The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Van hits pedestrians at LAX, crashes into building: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly hit by a passenger van that then continued on to collide into at least one building, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Officials said one of the pedestrians hit declined treatment. The other pedestrian and the...
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
Excessive heat warning in effect through next week as extended heat wave hits SoCal
An extended, brutal heat wave moved into Southern California on Wednesday, prompting an excessive heat watch that will stay in effect until Monday.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Ian Michael Tayler Fatally Struck in Car Crash on Sunflower Drive [Morongo Valley, CA]
45-Year-Old Man Dead after Auto Collision on Avalon Avenue. The incident took place around 11:57 p.m., near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Sunflower Drive. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located Taylor with serious injuries upon arrival. Due...
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding
Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
‘Prisoner in my own house’: Forest Falls residents claim neighbor has been terrorizing them for a decade
Residents in the mountain community of Forest Falls are fed up. They say one of their neighbors has been terrorizing them for more than 10 years. He leaves disturbing notes, peeks in windows, is out all hours of the night yelling obscenities and has even threatened a woman’s life more than one time, they said. […]
