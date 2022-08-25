ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Van hits pedestrians at LAX, crashes into building: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly hit by a passenger van that then continued on to collide into at least one building, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Officials said one of the pedestrians hit declined treatment. The other pedestrian and the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding

Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

