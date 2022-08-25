Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!
There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Bridge 2 Poughkeepsie a Hit With New Families
POUGHKEEPSIE – Children played games, got temporary tattoos and jumped around in bounce houses while parents learned about programs, services and resources available to them during Saturday’s second annual Bridge 2 Poughkeepsie event. Designed to introduce families new to Poughkeepsie or just the district to all that is...
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY
Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
SQUISH! Grape Stomping Event Returns to Hudson Valley Winery In Time For Fall
There's no shortage of wineries here in the Hudson Valley, each one bringing their own unique feel to the wine scene. We are so lucky to live in the region that is home to America's Oldest Winery, and they just announced that a fan-favorite event (for all ages) is back - let's get ready to stomp some grapes!
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Customers Mourn Loss of Beloved Hudson Valley Bar Owner
Customers of a popular Hudson Valley watering hole are sharing their condolences. This weekend word spread that the Mike Reed, owner of Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie had passed away. While there is no official statement or obituary, family members have been posting online about Reed's untimely death. Noah's Ark on...
Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo
In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
Poughkeepsie firefighter saves man at Disney World
Fire officials say Lt. Paul Bucher was at a restaurant in Disney World when a man stopped breathing and his pulse stopped. Bucher raced to him to do a precordial thump and began chest compressions while medical officials were called.
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October
Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0