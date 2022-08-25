ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!

There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Bridge 2 Poughkeepsie a Hit With New Families

POUGHKEEPSIE – Children played games, got temporary tattoos and jumped around in bounce houses while parents learned about programs, services and resources available to them during Saturday’s second annual Bridge 2 Poughkeepsie event. Designed to introduce families new to Poughkeepsie or just the district to all that is...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront

Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
CATSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October

Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
NAPANOCH, NY
