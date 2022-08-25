There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO