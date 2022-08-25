ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Global aid starts to arrive as cataclysmic floods overwhelm Pakistan

* International aid arrives to help Pakistan flood. * UN has appealed for $160 million in aid (Writes through) SHIKARPUR, Pakistan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global aid has started arriving in Pakistan as the scale of flood devastation unfolds, with planes carrying tents, food and medicines arriving from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
#Taliban#Unicef#Earthquake#U N
TheDailyBeast

1972 Olympics Massacre Victims’ Families Reach Deal With Germany

The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to the terms of a compensation deal with Germany, just days before the tragedy’s 50th anniversary ceremony. Relatives of the victims had threatened to boycott the event over previous compensation offers, which one said they regarded as “a joke, an affront.” The deal—announced in a joint statement between Israel and Germany on Wednesday—amounted to $28.1 million, according to The New York Times. “I am grateful and relieved that a solution was found that opens the door to a joint commemoration,” said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who earlier this month announced that Germany would be declassifying records related to the attack and the botched rescue operation. German authorities were fiercely criticized in the wake of the massacre for their mishandling of the crisis, which left the athletes, five militant Palestinian hostage-takers, and a German police officer dead.Read it at The New York Times
SPORTS
Agriculture Online

Bangladesh to import rice from Vietnam and India to replenish reserves

DHAKA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is finalising deals with Vietnam and India to import a total of 330,000 tonnes of rice as it races to replenish reserves and cool domestic prices, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Soaring prices of the staple grain for...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. TAIWAN-DEFENCE/. Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong...
WORLD

