Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Global aid starts to arrive as cataclysmic floods overwhelm Pakistan
* International aid arrives to help Pakistan flood. * UN has appealed for $160 million in aid (Writes through) SHIKARPUR, Pakistan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global aid has started arriving in Pakistan as the scale of flood devastation unfolds, with planes carrying tents, food and medicines arriving from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Agriculture Online
Initial economic losses from Pakistan floods at least $10 bln - planning minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The initial economic losses from floods in Pakistan could be at least $10 billion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-hit Horn of Africa
NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docked on Tuesday, the United Nations said, the first to make the journey since the Russian invasion six months ago. The vessel Brave Commander is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain and will soon...
1972 Olympics Massacre Victims’ Families Reach Deal With Germany
The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to the terms of a compensation deal with Germany, just days before the tragedy’s 50th anniversary ceremony. Relatives of the victims had threatened to boycott the event over previous compensation offers, which one said they regarded as “a joke, an affront.” The deal—announced in a joint statement between Israel and Germany on Wednesday—amounted to $28.1 million, according to The New York Times. “I am grateful and relieved that a solution was found that opens the door to a joint commemoration,” said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who earlier this month announced that Germany would be declassifying records related to the attack and the botched rescue operation. German authorities were fiercely criticized in the wake of the massacre for their mishandling of the crisis, which left the athletes, five militant Palestinian hostage-takers, and a German police officer dead.Read it at The New York Times
Agriculture Online
Bangladesh to import rice from Vietnam and India to replenish reserves
DHAKA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is finalising deals with Vietnam and India to import a total of 330,000 tonnes of rice as it races to replenish reserves and cool domestic prices, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Soaring prices of the staple grain for...
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. TAIWAN-DEFENCE/. Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong...
Comments / 0