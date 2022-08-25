Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 52.6% so far for 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 52.6% year on year at 3.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season so far, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season to June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Agriculture Online
Russia's inflation will be 12-13% in 2022, Kremlin aide says
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said inflation will come in at 12-13% in 2022, below earlier expectations, as the economy looks set to defy the gloomiest predictions of a near collapse in the face of Western sanctions. In a televised government meeting, Belousov also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-hit Horn of Africa
NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docked on Tuesday, the United Nations said, the first to make the journey since the Russian invasion six months ago. The vessel Brave Commander is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain and will soon...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's August grain exports fall almost 60% -agriculture ministry
KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's August grain exports fell by 59.5% year on year to 2.26 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The export volume includes 763,000 tonnes of wheat, 1.33 million tonnes of corn and 161,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed. Ukrainian grain exports fell...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 190 of the invasion
Ukraine’s counteroffensive to reclaim Kherson has not stalled or failed, a senior adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said. “The fact that we have not taken Kherson yet does not mean that the operation in the south has stalled or failed,” Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video messaged posted to Telegram early on Thursday morning. “It is carried out in a planned manner. We destroy enemy logistics, air defence systems, fuel and ammunition depots.” Arestovych cautioned Ukrainians to be patient, adding “there will be no quick wins”.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
GENEVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The second shipment of humanitarian food aid since Russia's invasion left Ukraine for Yemen on Tuesday, the World Food Programme said in a statement. The MV Karteria left from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and will stop in Turkey for the grains to be...
Agriculture Online
Around 1.5 mln tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal
KYIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A total of 61 cargo ships carrying around 1.5 million tonnes of food have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said six ships with 183,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. TAIWAN-DEFENCE/. Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong...
Agriculture Online
Russia to extend export tax for soybeans, ban on rapeseed exports
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to extend its export tax on soybeans for two years until Aug. 31, 2024 and a partial ban on rapeseed exports for six months until Feb. 1 next year, the economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Exports of rapeseed will be...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the arrival of the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that exports remained sluggish. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $10 to $315 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 660,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 850,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It expects the shipments to accelerate in coming weeks. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $312-318 per tonne compared to $334-337 a week ago. Russia remained mostly dry last week and is expected to be dry and hotter than usual this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 928,000 hectares compared to 1.0 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,925 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part ($199.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,025 rbls/t +75 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t -$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $886.7/t -$80.6 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 25: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 105.2 78.9 17.7 Crop, as of same 86.4 63.2 15.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.82 4.22 3.26 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.80 3.09 2.49 date in 2021 Harvested area, 27.6 18.7 5.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 30.9 20.5 6.2 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 59.8750 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Pakistan floods cost at least $10 bln -planning minister
* Torrential rains wash away roads, crops, homes and bridges. * Pakistan blames climate change and calls for international help. * Pakistan, with lowest carbon footprint, blames developed world. * Country already suffering from economic crisis before floods. *. *. * (Updates with background from economic outlook) By Asif Shahzad.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Global aid starts to arrive as cataclysmic floods overwhelm Pakistan
* International aid arrives to help Pakistan flood. * UN has appealed for $160 million in aid (Writes through) SHIKARPUR, Pakistan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global aid has started arriving in Pakistan as the scale of flood devastation unfolds, with planes carrying tents, food and medicines arriving from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent. The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. “I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
Comments / 0