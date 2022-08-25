ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Paxton Police arrest 11 child predators in sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One police department is working to bring many suspected child predators out from behind their screens through a new operation. They’re calling it an undercover sting.  So far, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men. Nine are from Central Illinois: Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, of Onarga Kenneth Burklow Jr., 37, of […]
PAXTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Man Arrested for Solicitation of Minor in Paxton Police Undercover Operation

The Paxton Police Department has confirmed that a Danville man was arrested as part of an undercover operation targeting child predators that began June 23rd. Among the 11 arrested thus far, after a Paxton Police Officer posed online as a 14 or 15 year old Paxton girl soliciting sex with adults, is 37-year-old Donald O’Toole from Danville.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for shooters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in the arm in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the arm in Decatur. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Webster around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers think the shots may have been fired from someone in a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck in the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Shelbyville man arrested on 37 drug, weapons charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is facing 37 counts of drug and weapons charges. Dagan Traylor, 32, was charged as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. An operation was conducted on August 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Danville shooting identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Danville has been identified. Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Violent weekend leaves one dead, three wounded in Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and injured three others from Friday night into Saturday morning. Officers responded to the first shooting on Cynthia Drive on Friday night after 11 p.m. Once on scene, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the arm. Police said he should recover from his injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police warns of donation scam

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
WCIA

Missing Georgetown girl found safe

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

