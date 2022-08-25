ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

Curiosity Daily Podcast: Skin Print, Testing Birth Control, Race To Bring Mars Home

3D Bioprinting Artificial Bone for Emergency Medicine in Space by European Space Agency. https://scitechdaily.com/3d-bioprinting-artificial-bone-for-emergency-medicine-in-space/. Upside-Down 3D-Printed Skin and Bone, for Humans to Mars by European Space Agency. Regenerative Medicine and 3D Bioprinting for Human Space Exploration and Planet Colonization by Tommaso Ghidini. 3D Bioprinting of Tissues and Organs by Sean...
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Gemini—Your September Horoscope Says An Old Flame May Contact You Soon, So Protect Your Heart

You’re in for an emotional rollercoaster ride this month, but at least that means your Gemini horoscope for September 2022 won’t be boring! In fact, it’s exciting right from the jump, because Mercury—your ruling planet—will oppose Jupiter in your 11th house of friends and acquaintances, spicing up your social life to a thrilling degree. However, your social dynamics won’t stay the same for long, so prepare for twists and turns. However, when romantic and affectionate Venus enters your cozy and welcoming fourth house on September 5, it will inspire you to take a break from the outside world and spend time...
LIFESTYLE
Discovery

6 Months in Space Permanently Ages Bones by 10 Years

In 2021, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei broke the record for the longest single spaceflight in NASA’s history. He spent 355 days, almost 12 months, aboard the International Space Station. The former Russian cosmonaut Valeri Poliyakov holds the world record for the longest single stay in space, staying aboard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesaving#Engineering#Ancient Modern Pants
Discovery

Celebrate International Whale Shark Day

International Whale Shark Day, August 30, celebrates the gentle giants of the sea. Commemorate the day by learning more about how we can protect the largest fish in the ocean. See Georgia Aquarium's photos from their research and conservation projects.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy