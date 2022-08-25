Jinger Duggar Vuolo is putting her reality-TV past ever further behind her as she carves out a new life as an author and influencer. The former star of "Counting On" now lives with her husband, Jeremy, and their two young daughters in North Hollywood, where she juggles parenting with writing and social media work. The Vuolos' latest venture is a YouTube channel in which they share glimpses of their life and activities. One recent video highlighted Jinger's new hobby of customizing sneakers, which delighted some viewers and disgusted others who didn't approve of the brand she favors.

