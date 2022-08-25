ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Pharmaceuticals#Enta#Dma#Moving Average#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nasdaq Inc
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
Does Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Have the Potential to Rally 43% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) have gained 5.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $15.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $21.50 indicates a potential upside of 42.8%.
Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $45.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Corning (GLW) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Corning (GLW) closed at $34.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of the specialty glass maker...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Electronic Arts, is now the #136 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $80.30, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

Shares of Nikola Corp NKLA declined 9.4% yesterday after it stated its intention to raise capital via a $400 million stock offering. The Arizona-based electric truck maker plans to issue up to $400 million in new stock in an “at-the-market” offering. On its second-quarterearnings call Nikola had indicated that it was likely to raise additional funds as it looks to ramp up production amid escalating costs. NKLA had cash and cash equivalents of $441.7 million as of Jun 30, 2022.
Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

Ambarella AMBA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 42.9% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 35 cents per share. Revenues jumped 2% year over year to $80.9 million and surpassed the consensus mark of...
