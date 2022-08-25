ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Singer Pledges Scholarships to DACA Students at Río Hondo College

By City News Service
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

WHITTIER (CNS) - Five undocumented future students at Río Hondo College in Whittier will receive scholarships to attend the school, thanks to a pledge from Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández to donate a portion of his concert proceeds this fall, it was announced Thursday.

Fernández said he would donate partial proceeds from his "Amor y Patria" tour next month to the community college as a means of funding the education of undocumented students in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit a Río Hondo College Foundation scholarship application.

Río Hondo College plans to utilize the gift to provide five so-called "Dreamers" with scholarships for the 2022-23 school year, with additional awards to be confirmed, according to the college.

In his search for local organizations that help immigrant families, Fernández learned of the resources provided by the Student Success and Dream Center at the college, where undocumented students receive registration assistance, success coaching and educational counseling services.

"We are very grateful for the generous donation made by Alejandro Fernández to the worthy `Dreamers' at Río Hondo College," Superintendent/President Dr. Marilyn Flores said. "It is very exciting for our undocumented students to receive support from an admirable and well-known Latino artist who shares our passion for supporting undocumented students."

The "Amor y Patria" tour will wrap up with a performance at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on Sept. 18.

The scholarship application can be found at www.riohondo.edu/foundation.

