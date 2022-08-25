Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WIFR
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing. “For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family...
WIFR
Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
WIFR
Another Beautiful Sun Filled Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine for both today and tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. Mostly sunny on Friday with a slight chance for an overnight shower or two. Highs close to 90. Low 80′s on Saturday with a slight chance for a quick scattered shower by afternoon. Sunny Sunday and Monday with highs around 80.
WIFR
Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s own Margaret Dean and Bob Rub will play a free concert at St. Mark Lutheran church. “Keyboard Magic” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, September and will be in the St. Mark sanctuary, 675 North Mulford Road, in Rockford. It features two of Rockford’s...
WIFR
Rock Valley College is dedicated to help students with disabilities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The transition from high school to college can be scary, and when you are a student with a disability, those fears can be heightened. However, one local college says it’s there to help. It can be embarrassing to not understand something as fast as other...
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
WIFR
Gas-price average drops 11 cents in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford drop 11 cents over the past week, reaching an average of $3.92 per gallon. Illinois also saw a 9-cent decrease bringing the statewide average gas price to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. While gas prices dropped, diesel prices rose 5 cents...
WIFR
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
WIFR
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Severe T-Storms Possible this Afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Strong to Severe thunderstorms could develop shortly after the noon hour. Biggest threat with these storms would be damaging winds. Highs will reach the middle 80′s this afternoon with plenty of humidity. We expect a beautiful forecast Tuesday through the upcoming weekend.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a gorgeous start to the weekend, things quickly took a turn for the more stormy Sunday, thanks to the return of a much warmer, humid pattern to the Stateline. Temperatures Sunday surged into the middle and upper 80s as dew points rose into the lower...
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
WIFR
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing and selling firearm “switch” devices. State prosecutors say Javaughn A. Hixson, 23, sold four of the devices, also known as “Glock switches,” in Rockford from October to December of 2020.
WIFR
Local church celebrates 105th anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A W.W. (Woodrow Wilson) was in the White House, and WWI was being fought on foreign shores, when Pilgrim Baptist church was organized in August of 1917. Fast forward 105 years and Pilgrim Baptist is still going strong; with an anniversary celebration that brought the two...
WIFR
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in Sterling. Jeff R, Barker of South Whitley, Indiana, was in a semi-tractor trailer that police say crashed into a tree after veering off I-88 westbound near mile marker 41. Illinois...
WIFR
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
WIFR
$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
WIFR
Juvenile arrested, hospitalized in Sterling for school threat
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling and Rock Falls police investigated a threat this weekend made to a local student by another minor. The suspect was taken to CGH Medical Center Sunday for a mental health evaluation after sending a threat to the local student via social media. Just after 9:30...
WIFR
Man sentenced in murder of deputy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday for the March 2019 murder of a McHenry County deputy. Floyd E. Brown appeared in federal court for sentencing Monday after being found guilty earlier this year on eight counts in connection with the murder of Jacob Keltner.
