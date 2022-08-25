ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after being shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery last weekend. While there’s no timetable for Robinson to play football again, knowing that’s even a possibility potentially later in the year because the rookie running back avoided more serious injury is helping teammates and Washington Commanders officials process the situation. The NFL team is preparing to open the season without Robinson, who was expected to be a starter and play a key role. “He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.” Robinson had surgery Monday and then was discharged from a Washington hospital. The 23-year-old who played at Alabama showed up on crutches to the team’s practice facility Tuesday and Wednesday and met with players, coaches and doctors.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO