Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers
Tom Brady reveals the real reason why he missed 11 days for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Aaron Donald Was Asked About Last Week's Joint Practice Fight
The Rams star defensive tackle said he is more concerned about the season opener against the Bills.
Albert Breer: I would say Week 1 matters more to Baker than the Browns' organization
Albert Breer talks about the storyline around Baker Mayfield and comments attributed to him about facing the Browns, why he believes Week 1 matters more to Baker than the Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo’s restructured one-year deal with the 49ers and more.
Commanders prepare to play without Robinson after shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after being shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery last weekend. While there’s no timetable for Robinson to play football again, knowing that’s even a possibility potentially later in the year because the rookie running back avoided more serious injury is helping teammates and Washington Commanders officials process the situation. The NFL team is preparing to open the season without Robinson, who was expected to be a starter and play a key role. “He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.” Robinson had surgery Monday and then was discharged from a Washington hospital. The 23-year-old who played at Alabama showed up on crutches to the team’s practice facility Tuesday and Wednesday and met with players, coaches and doctors.
