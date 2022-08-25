ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, NV

2news.com

No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno

No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
RENO, NV
City
Wadsworth, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old boy. They say Joseph Altig left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. You will not need to identify yourself to give information. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
SPARKS, NV
FOX40

SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley

Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed in Fernley shooting

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a shooting in Fernley Monday morning. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting located in the 900 block of Mesa Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. The caller advised that a victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect

Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr. An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen. 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

