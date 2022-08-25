Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
2news.com
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno
No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The officials stated that two unidentified people were hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway at Kingsbury Grade. The victims were taken to a regional hospital via helicopter. Trooper Amanda Pwel stated that the pedestrians were under the influence at the time of the incident. The officials later revealed...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
msn.com
1 dead, 2 injured on Highway 89 after truck crossed into oncoming traffic
California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead and two are injured after a box truck crossed over onto the southbound lane of Highway 99 in Truckee Friday afternoon. Officers said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The box truck sideswiped two cars and hit a third head...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old boy. They say Joseph Altig left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. You will not need to identify yourself to give information. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley man charged with stealing CalFire utility vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase
A man from Fernley was arrested on Aug. 26 in Yreka, Calif. and charged with stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:11 p.m. on Aug....
SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
mynews4.com
One person killed in Fernley shooting
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a shooting in Fernley Monday morning. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting located in the 900 block of Mesa Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. The caller advised that a victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Troy Driver Still Alive In Jail
The sheriff’s office wants to dispel information on social media that suggest Driver killed himself while in the Lyon County Jail. Lyon County deputies confirm that accused murderer Troy Driver is still alive despite rumors that he's killed himself in jail.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted Car Theft
Sparks Police say they found Justice Bruhn in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Greenbrae Drive. The suspect was walking in the area of McCarran Blvd. and E. Greenbrae Dr.
2news.com
One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect
Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr. An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen. 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting...
2news.com
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
