Portland, OR

NBC Sports

Westbrook, Beverley reportedly talked since becoming Laker teammates

Don't expect everyone to be BFFs and dancing around like it's a Kendrick Lamar concert, but when it comes to the chemistry questions surrounding the Lakers roster, expect a detente by the time training camp starts in late September. One example of that: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers' bold plan for Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley amid long-running beef, revealed

Could the Los Angeles Lakers really open the 2022-23 NBA season with Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley side-by-side — in the same lineup?. Apparently, that's the vision of first-year head coach Darvin Ham. According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, Beverley and Westbrook — two point guards and long-running nemeses — have already begun the process of mending fences. Ham even sees the two running together, at times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Celtics, Knicks interested in signing Carmelo Anthony

With the 2022-2023 NBA season right around the corner, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony is still searching for a home. After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony may be switching coasts. According to Bally's Sports Brandon Robinson, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a possible suitor for Anthony....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

ESPN survey picks Clippers over Warriors to win West, Finals

Even after winning their fourth title in eight seasons, it appears the Warriors are not necessarily favored once again as the 2022-23 season comes creeping in. The Los Angeles Clippers were favored to win the Western Conference over the Warriors in a new ESPN survey released on Tuesday. The survey polled coaches, scouts and executives across the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Oregon HS Football Jamboree Notebook

With the high school football season in Oregon set to kick off next week, several schools held jamborees on the weekend before. 247Sports was at the Barlow HS Jamboree in Gresham, Oregon, to see the host Barlow Bruins plus Clackamas (Ore.), West Linn (Ore.) and Tualatin. Here are some notes...
CLACKAMAS, OR

