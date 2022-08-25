ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

WDAM-TV

Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

MDOT construction work taking place on U.S. 49, Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street Wednesday morning as construction is taking place. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on sections of the roadway on Hardy Street, and traffic will be switched according to which lane crews will be working on.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
Petal, MS
Petal, MS
WDAM-TV

Business owners meet to discuss MDOT 16th Avenue project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners along 16th Avenue in Laurel met tonight to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Transportation could potentially affect businesses. Many business owners fear the thought of having to close due to this possibility. “We have business owners who have businesses on 16th Ave who...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville City Council has been working through some housekeeping this month, trying to make the city as beautiful as it has the potential to be. The city council recently notified property owners who have neglected their properties that they must clean up, or the city...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the person who died in a wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County has been identified. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the person has been identified as 27-year-old Uvatira Z. Watson, of Hattiesburg. Her family has been notified. At...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported overdose involving an adult female in Moselle on Tuesday. Deputies arrived on the scene along with a Moselle Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service medics. The individual was found not to be...
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street,...
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
JONES COUNTY, MS

