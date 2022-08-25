ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
ARLINGTON, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
K12@Dallas

South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative

From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, TX
City
Ennis, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students

ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
ARLINGTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Wfaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lincoln High School#Midlothian Heritage#South Oak Cliff#Espn2
WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
TEXAS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says

DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy