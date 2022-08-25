Read full article on original website
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
WFAA
50 years, 1 school: A Texas teacher begins her final year
Irving MacArthur Latin teacher Ann Price Ouzts loves her job. So much so that she's been at MacArthur for 50 years.
Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students
ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
WFAA
Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement. "We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the US and No. 1 in Texas
"We're proud that Niche once again rates Rice not only one of the nation's top universities, but also one of the nation's best college values," the president of Rice said.
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says
DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight year
Yesterday's price is not today's price for the now $8 billion Dallas CowboysAP Photo/Michael Ainsworth. The Cowboys became the first NFL franchise to receive a valuation of $8 billion, according to Forbes, topping the publication’s annual rankings for the 16th consecutive year.
Grab a drink and play some interactive soccer games. Here's TOCA Social, coming to Dallas in 2023
DALLAS — Dinner. Drinks. Interactive soccer games. Think Topgolf... but with soccer balls and a simulator screen. That's the essence of TOCA Social, a new immersive soccer experience coming to Dallas in 2023. TOCA Social is opening its first ever location in the U.S. after a successful campaign in...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
