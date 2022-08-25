Read full article on original website
KOCO
Shots to fight latest COVID-19 variants should be in Oklahoma, nation within weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health professionals are getting ready to offer the newest COVID-19 vaccine in just weeks. The vaccine attacks variants that are causing the most problems right now. But some people question whether they can trust the vaccine. Local doctors who spoke to KOCO 5 are encouraging...
KOCO
COVID-19 cases among kids on upswing as classrooms fill with students
OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 cases are up for Oklahoma kids since the first day of classes. School districts say they aren’t contact tracing any longer, but they’re continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “The school-aged kids went back to school there – and...
KOCO
Oklahoma EMTs get grant to expand training
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state faces a potentially life-threatening shortage of EMTs. But rural Oklahoma is hoping a new federal grant will help rural services recruit and train more professionals. A federal grant, health officials say, will be a huge step toward saving lives in rural Oklahoma. “Some of...
KOCO
OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
KOCO
Turnpike protestors target Stitt fundraising lunch
OKLAHOMA CITY — The group trying to halt a turnpike through Cleveland County is taking their fight to the governor. Protestors made their voices heard today outside a fundraising lunch. Protestors said they want the governor to stand by his party platform, and they claim he’s the person to...
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
KOCO
Summer drought likely to limit this year's pecan harvest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is a major producer of pecans, with an average production of 17 million pounds since 1944. But the harvest is still a few months away, and this summer’s weather has impacted how pecans are growing. One of the biggest things that pecan trees need...
KOCO
Rain Chances Not Over This Week
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a slight chance of storms on Wednesday with highs in the 90s. More chances of storms arrive on Thursday, especially across the southern half of Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahomans work together to combat racial prejudice
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans worked together to combat racial prejudice in Oklahoma. Hundreds joined the fifth breaking bread event hosted by the Asian District Cultural Association. Food, friends and focus brought together the audience, of all different cultures, races and backgrounds. “We want to make sure that you gather...
KOCO
Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
