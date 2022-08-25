ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma EMTs get grant to expand training

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state faces a potentially life-threatening shortage of EMTs. But rural Oklahoma is hoping a new federal grant will help rural services recruit and train more professionals. A federal grant, health officials say, will be a huge step toward saving lives in rural Oklahoma. “Some of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Turnpike protestors target Stitt fundraising lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY — The group trying to halt a turnpike through Cleveland County is taking their fight to the governor. Protestors made their voices heard today outside a fundraising lunch. Protestors said they want the governor to stand by his party platform, and they claim he’s the person to...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Summer drought likely to limit this year's pecan harvest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is a major producer of pecans, with an average production of 17 million pounds since 1944. But the harvest is still a few months away, and this summer’s weather has impacted how pecans are growing. One of the biggest things that pecan trees need...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Rain Chances Not Over This Week

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a slight chance of storms on Wednesday with highs in the 90s. More chances of storms arrive on Thursday, especially across the southern half of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans work together to combat racial prejudice

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans worked together to combat racial prejudice in Oklahoma. Hundreds joined the fifth breaking bread event hosted by the Asian District Cultural Association. Food, friends and focus brought together the audience, of all different cultures, races and backgrounds. “We want to make sure that you gather...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

