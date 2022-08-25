YouTube’s first-generation Argos video chip made its data centers way more efficient, freeing up expensive processors for demanding tasks. If one is good, two is better. YouTube has at least two new versions of the custom video transcoding chip in the works, suggesting the company is committed to producing the piece of silicon for the foreseeable future. The video coding unit, or VCU, came into being after Google figured out that Moore’s law — the predictable doubling of chip performance at a lower cost — had become an unreliable way to plan its data center construction.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO