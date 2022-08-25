Read full article on original website
The company trying to 'turn buildings into Teslas'
Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals! Today, we’re chatting with Donnel Baird, the founder of BlocPower, about why climate tech and climate justice are linked, what drives critical mineral innovation and a huge battery deal. Consider it the tomato, basil and mozzarella of a climate Caprese sandwich. Enjoy!. The Amazon...
Musk comes for Mudge
Good morning! Elon Musk is still trying to get out of his Twitter takeover bid. Can Mudge help him out?. Elon Musk has taken a keen interest in Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s allegations against Twitter. The former Twitter security chief is less interested in whether his revelations help Musk, but they well might.
How I decided on the right AI auditor for my hiring tech company
Automated and algorithmic systems used to decide whether people get loans or jobs have attracted heightened scrutiny, compelling legislators to propose laws requiring audits of those systems. In New York City, there’s already a law requiring companies that provide automated employment decision tools to get their tech inspected, and they have just a few months left to comply before it goes into effect in January 2023.
Want cyber insurance? Send data
Hello. and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how cloud providers are working with customers and insurance companies to share operating data, why a Google chip veteran just joined a new silicon photonics startup and how CISA is putting the finishing touches on a new plan for responding to cyberattacks and vulnerabilities.
Deepfakes at work: How to hire real humans only
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. This just in: As of Jan. 1, 2023, employee data in California will be subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act. On Monday, the bills extending the exemptions for employee data under CCPA failed to pass. Usama Kahf, co-chair of Fisher Phillips’ Data Security...
Tech will make some concessions on abortion. Here’s what they should be.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, I’m looking at what it means for abortion data that sometimes it’s the lawmakers who lobby the tech companies instead of the other way around. Plus, an Apple antitrust suit could be in the works, and the data broker industry is going all in on K Street amid the federal privacy push.
How Google Cloud, Microsoft and AWS are trying to fix cyber insurance with data
As the nascent market for cybersecurity insurance develops and matures, insurance companies think they've found a better way to provide coverage and set rates: working directly with cloud providers. Global insurance giant Munich Re, for instance, has been working with Google Cloud and insurer Allianz on a policy that aims...
The FTC should keep Google out of cars, a privacy group argues
A privacy group wants the Federal Trade Commission to use its new interest in data regulation to begin cleaning up the mess that is privacy in cars — and to take a hammer to Big Tech’s automotive ambitions in the process. Fight for the Future is petitioning the...
Why Google’s Partha Ranganathan is doubling down on custom video chips
YouTube’s first-generation Argos video chip made its data centers way more efficient, freeing up expensive processors for demanding tasks. If one is good, two is better. YouTube has at least two new versions of the custom video transcoding chip in the works, suggesting the company is committed to producing the piece of silicon for the foreseeable future. The video coding unit, or VCU, came into being after Google figured out that Moore’s law — the predictable doubling of chip performance at a lower cost — had become an unreliable way to plan its data center construction.
The PayPal story could be coming to a screen near you
The turbulent beginnings of a global payments system may soon be fodder for TV’s voracious content factory, if author Jimmy Soni and showrunner Mark Goffman’s plans to give PayPal the Hollywood treatment come to fruition. As PayPal veterans celebrated the 20th anniversary of the company’s audacious 2002 IPO...
The FTC acts fast on health data
Good morning! Sometimes it takes years for the FTC to take action and file lawsuits. That doesn’t seem to be the case when it comes to protecting user privacy. The FTC typically takes years to investigate before writing up a complaint. But in a post-Dobbs world, the commission is acting with a lot more urgency.
Cloudflare tries to ignore the world
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Cloudflare finds itself yet again under fire for doing business with communities of hate, Microsoft rolls out new licensing changes in Europe, and where VC money is flowing in enterprise tech. You don't have to take their money. Cloudflare is a fascinating...
