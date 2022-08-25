Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a cleaning pro – you can make your oven look like new with my game-changing hack
DO you ever get frustrated when your oven looks filthy?. A mum-of-four has revealed her “game-changing” method that leaves it looking as good as new without any harsh chemicals. Claire, 36, from Kingston, swears by Young Living's Thieves Kitchen and Bath Scrub that contains essential oils, minerals and...
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
Are you wondering if there is an easier way to clean tile grout that won't make your arms feel like they will fall off? Well, we may have something for you!
How do I deep-clean a bathroom? Step-by-step guide
CLEANING a bathroom can be tiresome and time consuming but every once and a while our homes need a deep-clean. Here are some of our best tips for keeping your bathroom glistening. How to clean a bathroom. Mould and mildew can easily build up in your bathroom if you don't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Easiest Way To Clean Your Wood Cabinets
You may be putting off cleaning your wood cabinets for fear of ruining them, but there's a simple solution. Here's the easiest way to clean your wood cabinets.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Why You Should Stop Using Clorox Wipes Immediately
Clorox wipes are a versatile disinfecting cleaning product, but there are some downsides. Here is why you should stop using Clorox wipes immediately.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Ars Technica
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?
Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
CNET
There's Probably Mold in Your Washing Machine. Here's How to Get Rid of It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine could be harboring mold and mildew, leaving your laundry smelling less than fresh. Just like other appliances, your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfury smell to your laundry.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
CNET
Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Labor Day may...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
CNET
You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
This Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Window Blinds
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
Comments / 0