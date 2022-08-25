What's Up in the Albemarle: Red Cross to hold blood drive at B&M Contractors Friday

TODAY

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

School open house

Grandy Primary School’s open house will be at 4:30 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at B&M Contractors, Inc. in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Back to School Bash

Registration for the 15th annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day on Saturday at Waterfront Park ends today at 6 p.m. Parents must register their children for school supplies by emailing familyfunday18@gmail.com. Include parent’s name, first name and sex of child and their grade. Saturday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Eleanora Butts at 757-572-1236.

Pack the Patrol Car

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Division will host a Pack the Patrol Car school supply event at the McDonald’s at 105 Tanglewood Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. School supplies and individually wrapped school snacks will be accepted.

SATURDAY

Bridge ribbon cutting

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebration completion of the new Hertford S Bridge project across the Perquimans River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following a ceremony, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to walk or ride across the bridge. The bridge will not be open to vehicles for several weeks.

SUNDAY

Back 2 School Bash

WRVS and its partners, W18BB-TV, the Elizabeth City Police Department, and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department, will host the 11th annual Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive at the R.L. Vaughan Center at ECSU from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Computer programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel, a PowerPoint program on Tuesday and an email program on Wednesday. All programs are at 4 p.m.

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Mayor Kirk Rivers will be the speaker.

TUESDAY

Camden Library

Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Music on Green

Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasquotank library

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Forrest Park Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” at 1 p.m.

UPCOMING

Shiners fundraiser

The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at the Eureka Masonic Lodge at 218 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, Friday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10. Contact: 339-5461.

Cub Scout breakfast

Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.

History for Lunch

Bill Barber, historian and author of “Tyrrell Timber: A History of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richard Cedar Works,” will be the History for Lunch speaker at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon. Barber will discuss the boom in the timber business across northeastern North Carolina from 1880s through the early 1920s. Register for the event at the museum’s website or Facebook page.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.