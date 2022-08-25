Read full article on original website
Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home that was built on site of plantation where HIS ancestors were slaves throughout mid 1800s
An Air Force veteran has discovered that a home he bought in Virginia two years ago with his family used to be a plantation site where his ancestors were enslaved in the 19th century. Fred Miller, 56, purchased the 10.5-acre property, known as Sharswood in the 1800s, for more than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the order during a virtual announcement that included members of the state’s Commission on the Status of Women and several legislators. The governor noted that New Mexico already has seen an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade as abortions have ceased in neighboring Texas and elsewhere. Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection against Republican Mark Ronchetti, signed her first executive order on the matter in late June. It was aimed at ensuring safe harbor to people seeking abortions or providing abortions at health care facilities within the state.
