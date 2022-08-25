The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO