Brief Traffic Delays On Stadium Way At McDonald’s In North Pullman Thursday Morning At 6:00
There will be brief traffic restrictions on Stadium Way at the McDonald’s in North Pullman on Thursday morning. Crews will be stringing fiber over the street to the newly remodeled restaurant around 6:00. The work should take about 5 minutes.
WSDOT Paving Over Ruts On North Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
The Washington State Department of Transportation is paving over the ruts in a section of North Grand Avenue in Pullman today. Crews are paving the ruts in all 4 lanes of Grand just North of Whitman Street. Traffic is reduced to two lanes with only lane staying open in each direction. The work should be completed this afternoon.
Weekend Hours For Crossing Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Cut Back For The Season Starting Sunday
The weekend hours for crossing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Colfax will be cut back for the season starting on Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter season dam crossing hours this Sunday September 4th. Starting on Sunday dam crossings are available daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Lower Granite Dam will be open to cross this Monday on the Labor Day holiday. The summer season hours that wrap up Saturday allow dam crossings on weekends until 7:00 pm.
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Field Fire North Of Pullman
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a small field fire North of Pullman Wednesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers out of Albion and Colfax were initially called to the blaze off Pullman-Albion Road around 11:30. Volunteers quickly put out the flames and were helped by a farmer on a tractor who plowed around the fire. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called in to assist. The fire burned mostly stubble and torched a couple of acres. Farmers are actively harvesting in the area.
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment
A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
MOD pizza in Moscow holds fundraiser for University of Idaho’s Homecoming firework show
MOD pizza in Moscow will hold a fundraiser all day, August 31st, to support University of Idaho’s 2022 Homecoming Firework Show. Bring the flier in or use the coupon code online to donate 20% of the purchase to the homecoming.
Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration
The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
Moscow Church of Nazarene invites community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ
The Moscow Church of Nazarene invites the community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ this Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. There will be food, music, games, a car show, a bouncy house, and prizes. The event takes place in the parking area in front of the church that...
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Whitman County District Court Receives More State Funding To Expand Therapeutic Court Services
Whitman County District Court has received a grant from the State of Washington to expand its Therapeutic Court services. Judge John Hart, Judicial Services Director Marlynn Markley and Director of Probation Services Dan Bassler announced the additional funding this week. The program recently received over a 100,000 dollars to pay for a fulltime counselor/director and nearly a quarter million dollars to fund Therapeutic Court. Whitman County District Court has now received over a half a million dollars in state grant funds for the program.
Pullman and Moscow Building Supply accepting blankets for Gramma’s Blankets donation
Gramma’s Blankets asks community members to donate blankets to those in need for the winter. New or gently-used blankets can be dropped off at the Pullman Building Supply or at the Moscow Building Supply by October 1st. All blankets will be donated to Community Action Center and Pullman Child...
WSU receives $1.34 million to continue McNair Scholars Program
Washington State University has been awarded a $1.34 million U.S. Department of Education grant for five years for the McNair Scholars Program. This is the sixth consecutive McNair grant awarded to WSU Pullman. The McNair Scholars Program prepares undergraduate first-generation/low-income and underrepresented students for doctoral studies. Since 1998, WSU McNair...
