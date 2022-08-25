ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Family Handyman

Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?

As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

9 DIY Indoor Greenhouses

No outdoor space for growing plants? No problem! Create the perfect environment inside your home with these DIY indoor greenhouse ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters

As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yankodesign.com

These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

How To Choose the Best Greenhouse Materials

If you’re serious about a structure for all-weather growing, you’ll probably want something more sophisticated than the greenhouse I cobbled together (with help from friends) from old lumber and recycled sliding door panels. It works, but it’s rickety and develops a few more unintended ventilation openings with every passing year. It’s fine for the California Coast, but even though it’s covered with insulated glass, it wouldn’t offer much protection during a harsh Midwestern winter.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

Is Bubble Wrap Recyclable?

Admit it: You loved popping bubble wrap as a kid, and still do as an adult. There’s something weirdly satisfying about it, not to mention stress-relieving. Plus, this ubiquitous packing material is incredibly useful, protecting delicate items when we’re shipping them or packing them up to move. But...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

Want an Air Conditioner Covered in Moss?

No one likes to drag out their window air conditioning units every summer. They’re heavy and dirty, and it’s a huge pain to get them in the window just right. If you live in an apartment with pedestrian traffic below, installation can be downright dangerous. Air conditioners are...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

How To Grow Saffron

Just the other day, I paid $15 for 30 crocuses that will yield red strands of saffron, the world’s most expensive spice. This is the second time I’ve grown saffron. The last time I harvested the saffron threads, dried them and placed them in small glass jars to give to my foodie friends and family. A loosely packed tablespoon holds about one gram of saffron, which can cost up to $50 depending on the quality and country of origin!
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Save Your Lawn During Water Restrictions and Drought

Almost overnight, it seemed the moist green ground of spring turned into the brown-hardened throes of late summer. That’s especially true for those of us in the Western U.S., where drought has firmly sunk in its claws. Keeping a lawn green out here is not only difficult, it might not even be an option in coming years.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
GARDENING
Family Handyman

6 Types of Exterior Wood Siding

It might be a high-maintenance siding option. But if your top priority is a natural, classic look, wood siding is the way to go. To give the exterior of your home that traditional, nostalgic look, there’s really no substitute for wood siding. Its popularity has steadily declined over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Family Handyman

9 Tips for Removing Wallpaper

Removing wallpaper is a messy task. Follow these tips to peel it off your wall more easily. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

How to Use Laundry Pods the Right Way

If you’re dealing with a constant cycle of dirty clothes and a questionable grasp of laundry basics, we understand. You’re not the only one who has no idea what those laundry symbols mean. While there’s no way to make your laundry clean itself, certain products can make the...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

6 Best Well Water Filtration Systems

When your water source is a well, it's up to you to determine if you need a well water filtration system. If you do, here are six of our favorites. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
AMAZON
