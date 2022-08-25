Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO