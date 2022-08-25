Read full article on original website
Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?
As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
9 DIY Indoor Greenhouses
No outdoor space for growing plants? No problem! Create the perfect environment inside your home with these DIY indoor greenhouse ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters
As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
How To Choose the Best Greenhouse Materials
If you’re serious about a structure for all-weather growing, you’ll probably want something more sophisticated than the greenhouse I cobbled together (with help from friends) from old lumber and recycled sliding door panels. It works, but it’s rickety and develops a few more unintended ventilation openings with every passing year. It’s fine for the California Coast, but even though it’s covered with insulated glass, it wouldn’t offer much protection during a harsh Midwestern winter.
If You Find a Spotted Lanternfly in Your Yard, This Is What to Do
Have you seen spotted lanternflies on your patio, in the garden or crawling on your vegetable plants? They look pretty harmless with their spotted wings of tiny red and white dots. But boy, can they do some damage!. These pests are invading this summer and causing alarm far and wide...
Clean Fuel Breakthrough Turns Water Into Hydrogen at Room Temperature
Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction. Scientists have described...
Is Bubble Wrap Recyclable?
Admit it: You loved popping bubble wrap as a kid, and still do as an adult. There’s something weirdly satisfying about it, not to mention stress-relieving. Plus, this ubiquitous packing material is incredibly useful, protecting delicate items when we’re shipping them or packing them up to move. But...
Want an Air Conditioner Covered in Moss?
No one likes to drag out their window air conditioning units every summer. They’re heavy and dirty, and it’s a huge pain to get them in the window just right. If you live in an apartment with pedestrian traffic below, installation can be downright dangerous. Air conditioners are...
How To Grow Saffron
Just the other day, I paid $15 for 30 crocuses that will yield red strands of saffron, the world’s most expensive spice. This is the second time I’ve grown saffron. The last time I harvested the saffron threads, dried them and placed them in small glass jars to give to my foodie friends and family. A loosely packed tablespoon holds about one gram of saffron, which can cost up to $50 depending on the quality and country of origin!
How To Save Your Lawn During Water Restrictions and Drought
Almost overnight, it seemed the moist green ground of spring turned into the brown-hardened throes of late summer. That’s especially true for those of us in the Western U.S., where drought has firmly sunk in its claws. Keeping a lawn green out here is not only difficult, it might not even be an option in coming years.
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
6 Types of Exterior Wood Siding
It might be a high-maintenance siding option. But if your top priority is a natural, classic look, wood siding is the way to go. To give the exterior of your home that traditional, nostalgic look, there’s really no substitute for wood siding. Its popularity has steadily declined over the...
9 Tips for Removing Wallpaper
Removing wallpaper is a messy task. Follow these tips to peel it off your wall more easily. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Make Dirty Silicone Caulk Look New Again Without Replacing It
Silicone caulk is a remarkable product. It’s water- and air-tight, extremely flexible and mold resistant, with fantastic adhesion qualities. That’s why it’s ideal for your kitchen, bathroom and other wet areas of your home. It’s no secret that, over time, silicone tends to pick up dirt and...
How to Use Laundry Pods the Right Way
If you’re dealing with a constant cycle of dirty clothes and a questionable grasp of laundry basics, we understand. You’re not the only one who has no idea what those laundry symbols mean. While there’s no way to make your laundry clean itself, certain products can make the...
6 Best Well Water Filtration Systems
When your water source is a well, it's up to you to determine if you need a well water filtration system. If you do, here are six of our favorites. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Spend More Time Outdoors with This Chemical-Free Mosquito Repellent
Labeled the world’s deadliest animal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mosquitoes were out in record numbers across the U.S. this year due to increased rain and warmer weather. In northern Minnesota, where I spend many of my weekends, I can’t remember a year when the...
