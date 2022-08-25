Read full article on original website
littlevillagemag.com
Photo Gallery: Iowa City Farmers Market celebrates 50th anniversary
There were ostrich eggs and balloon animals, in addition to the regular fresh vegetables, fruit and meat in the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on Saturday, as the Iowa City Farmers Market celebrated its 50th anniversary. There was also live music, a raffle and other family friendly activities to mark a half-century mark of this Iowa City institution.
KCRG.com
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids. This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood. “It’s been a lot of fun,”...
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
Daily Iowan
New historical site honors Meskwaki Nation, Black members of Johnson County
Tucked away on the corner of Sand Road and Napoleon Street south of Iowa City, a slice of land which dates back to the 1800s is Johnson County’s newest dedicated historical site. The piece of land, called Remembrance Park, honors Jenny, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and Mogawk,...
littlevillagemag.com
Cedar Rapids Public Library’s downtown location will reopen Thursday, though fire clean-up and repairs continue
The downtown location of the Cedar Rapids Public Library will reopen on Thursday, five weeks after damage from a fire in a lighting fixture caused it to close. That fire was quickly contained with no reported injuries, and in a statement at the time, the library said “library materials do not appear to have been impacted by any water damage” from the automatic sprinklers that were activated by the fire. But in its statement on Wednesday morning announcing the reopening, CRPL revised that assessment saying there was “minimal damage to library material.”
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
littlevillagemag.com
Photo Gallery and Video: Opening day at the Stanley Museum of Art
The University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art officially opened on Friday, Aug. 26, more than 14 years after the university’s previous art museum was rendered uninhabitable by the flood of 2008. The $50 million building has three floors, a light well in the center and two terraces. The first floor features the lobby and event space, the second floor is where the galleries are located, and the third floor is office and education suites.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police Department increases presence at schools after two unknown men approached Iowa City High students
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. A student was reportedly approached by two unknown individuals described as white males on Lucas St. when...
One Person Killed in Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police Officers early Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Inn Circle, at 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
KCRG.com
Business owner gear up for Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown business owners and vendors were gearing up Friday afternoon for Saturday’s Market After Dark and the potential thousands of people that come with it. “It’s one of those nights where it’s all hands on deck,” Bob Wagner, owner of Need Pizza, said....
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder.
Coming Soon For One Day Only…$3 Movie Tickets!
Coming soon to a theater near you! That is one of the most famous tag lines seen in countless movie trailers. It builds anticipation for the movie you want to see. You just can't wait to get to the cinema, buy your popcorn, and catch your favorite stars on the big screen. Well, how about this for a tagline? Coming soon to a theater near you...$3 movie tickets!
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]
Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
btpowerhouse.com
Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.
Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with...
