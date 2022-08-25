Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
cbs4local.com
YISD superintendent says how long it will take students to recover from learning loss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple studies have shown that having to learn remotely from home instead of learning from the classroom led to learning loss in students around the world during the pandemic. In fact, a Harvard University study found that learning loss among public students was anywhere...
cbs4local.com
Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces community invited to share ideas for new Columbia Elementary School building
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — After four years of students attending elementary school on a high school campus, a new school for Columbia Elementary is finally in the works. In 2018, Las Cruces Public Schools discovered a mold infestation inside Columbia Elementary School and made the decision to relocate it's students to Centennial High School, which is located across town.
cbs4local.com
Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
cbs4local.com
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
cbs4local.com
CISD hopes to pay for reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School if bond is approved
The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. The spokesperson for the district, Gustavo Reveles, said $62 of the total amount they are asking for will...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
cbs4local.com
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
cbs4local.com
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
cbs4local.com
Meet El Paso Police's only female certified bomb tech Officer Judy Oviedo
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to an El Paso Police Officer with many titles, who’s made it her mission to put her life on the line to save others.
cbs4local.com
Fabens ISD, authorities investigate case of inappropriate behavior with educator, student
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14) — Fabens Independent School District has an open investigation into an educator. A spokeswoman for the school district stated the investigation is regarding an educator that had inappropriate behavior with a student. State and local authorities are aware, according to Fabens ISD. Fabens ISD takes the...
cbs4local.com
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
cbs4local.com
Parent volunteers trained by Gadsden ISD to patrol schools
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
cbs4local.com
Franklin High School teacher's lesson stirs up debate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A recording of an English teacher at Franklin High School stirred up debate with parents and students. A moment in teacher's class Monday was recorded and later shared on a local blogger's Facebook account. The post asked people looking at the video to be...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces artist unveils new mural at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was revealed in Mesilla Park on Sunday. This mural features Saint Francis, the patron of ecology and of animals. The mural was started back on April 23 of this year during an Earth Day celebration at the Holy Cross Retreat Center.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
cbs4local.com
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
