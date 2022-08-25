ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces community invited to share ideas for new Columbia Elementary School building

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — After four years of students attending elementary school on a high school campus, a new school for Columbia Elementary is finally in the works. In 2018, Las Cruces Public Schools discovered a mold infestation inside Columbia Elementary School and made the decision to relocate it's students to Centennial High School, which is located across town.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
cbs4local.com

Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Nmsu#Federal Student Aid#Student Debt#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse
cbs4local.com

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Parent volunteers trained by Gadsden ISD to patrol schools

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Franklin High School teacher's lesson stirs up debate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A recording of an English teacher at Franklin High School stirred up debate with parents and students. A moment in teacher's class Monday was recorded and later shared on a local blogger's Facebook account. The post asked people looking at the video to be...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection

AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy