Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation

Two men have been charged with murder in connection to the Aug. 1 shooting death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville.

Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, Alabama, have been charged with murder.

On Aug. 1 at 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 E. Peachtree St. in Rossville. That same day, WCSO Maj. Mike Freeman contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating Bradshaw’s death.

Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Bradshaw shot inside his home. He was later pronounced dead at Erlanger Hospital. Witnesses reported seeing a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.

On Aug. 8, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Collier. Two days later, on Aug. 10, Collier was arrested at 7203 Chatfield Way in Huntsville by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team.

Collier was taken to the Madison County jail in Alabama. Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County jail.

A week later, on Aug. 15, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. He was arrested the next day by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County.