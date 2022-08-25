Read full article on original website
Calvin Klein and PVH Americas CEO exits amid layoffs and sales dip
Trish Donnelly, chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein, is stepping down from her role and leaving the company, according to a statement. She will remain in an advisory role through 30 November to facilitate the transition.
Gen Z loves shopping hauls. Can they ever be sustainable?
This is the first in a new series lifting the lid on Gen Z's social media habits and how...
Meet the indie agency propelling Conner Ives and Halpern to success
In a market increasingly dominated by direct-to-consumer fashion brands, getting designs onto the rails of leading luxury...
The business of influence: Why the era of celebrity influencers is over
This story is part of The Business of Influence, a...
Meet Fashion Roadman, fashion critic for a new generation
Is fashion getting worse? Who is Rei Kawakubo? What is fashion week?. Fashion journalist Odunayo (Ayo) Ojo has amassed over 90,000 subscribers and 3 million views on his YouTube channel, Fashion Roadman, by answering these questions and many others, explaining the ins and outs of the industry to newcomers and offering analysis to insiders. Last year, he trialled a print magazine, the Fashion Archive, printing 350 copies at £50 a piece. They sold out the first day, Ojo says, taking him by surprise.
Kate Spade invites customers into the metaverse to buy its newest bags
Kate Spade is entering the metaverse for the first time by inviting customers into a virtual townhouse tied to its Autumn 2022 campaign. The gamified, interactive space — a digital interpretation of a New York apartment building — rewards visitors by giving them the chance to be the first to purchase three new bags from the brand's autumn collection.
