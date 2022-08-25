ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Comments / 4

GOP Sucks!
6d ago

Oh 💩, here comes another housing development. More houses and less water. Some folks just won't learn!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 08-30-22

1. Cushman & Wakefield has advised the $109.2M sale of a fully leased 730.8KSF big-box distribution building on more than 46 acres in Goodyear. Lakin Park Building 1A was acquired by BentallGreenOak. The seller was the joint venture of Clarius Partners, LLC and Walton Street Capital. Will Strong, Greer Oliver, and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller. Mike Haenel and Andy Markham also provided leasing advisory.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans

Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marana, AZ
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Marana, AZ
Real Estate
azpm.org

We should go where the water is

Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson to require EV chargers at many new homes, businesses

Rush Dougherty looks on as Leaf owner David Gebert checks out his electric car. Both men are members of TEVA, the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association. Despite concerns over the cost, Tucson officials have approved an ordinance requiring many new apartments and businesses to provide electric vehicle chargers in their parking lots.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
KOLD-TV

Country artist found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barrio Brewing Company: A Dining Reveiw

One Friday in late August 2022, Neighbor Roy and I ate lunch at the Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson. It’s on Toole Street south of Downtown. Why Barrio Brewing Company, you ask? Well, I had a hankerin’ for a good burger and thought they might have some. We...
TUCSON, AZ
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona

There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Farm Land#Community Health Systems#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hsl Properties#Northwest Hospital#Llc#Glendale#Nai Horizon
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years

A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SignalsAZ

Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property

Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley Water launching new billing system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Coolidge, Arizona – August 2022 – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is a collection of ruins of a number of structures, including the 4 story high ‘Big House’. This Hohokam village was abandoned around 1450. While the structure survived harsh environments for centuries, in the 1930s the park service built a ramada over it...
COOLIDGE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy