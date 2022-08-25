Read full article on original website
GOP Sucks!
6d ago
Oh 💩, here comes another housing development. More houses and less water. Some folks just won't learn!
City to decide soon on controversial Tanque Verde housing project
For the last three years, Tucsonans have fought development on the northeast corner of Houghton and Tanque Verde.
Commercial Real Estate News 08-30-22
1. Cushman & Wakefield has advised the $109.2M sale of a fully leased 730.8KSF big-box distribution building on more than 46 acres in Goodyear. Lakin Park Building 1A was acquired by BentallGreenOak. The seller was the joint venture of Clarius Partners, LLC and Walton Street Capital. Will Strong, Greer Oliver, and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller. Mike Haenel and Andy Markham also provided leasing advisory.
Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans
Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
We should go where the water is
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
City of Tucson moves forward with electric vehicle charging requirements
Starting Dec. 1, new commercial, multifamily, office and retail developments will be required to install charging stations or reserve the ability to do so.
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Tucson to require EV chargers at many new homes, businesses
Rush Dougherty looks on as Leaf owner David Gebert checks out his electric car. Both men are members of TEVA, the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association. Despite concerns over the cost, Tucson officials have approved an ordinance requiring many new apartments and businesses to provide electric vehicle chargers in their parking lots.
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
Barrio Brewing Company: A Dining Reveiw
One Friday in late August 2022, Neighbor Roy and I ate lunch at the Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson. It’s on Toole Street south of Downtown. Why Barrio Brewing Company, you ask? Well, I had a hankerin’ for a good burger and thought they might have some. We...
5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona
There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
Planned Parenthood is providing abortion services at Tucson location
Planned Parenthood CEO says despite legal confusion and fear surrounding abortion, abortion providers should not fear legal repercussions for providing services.
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
Public funeral service for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay Thursday, Sept. 1
Pima County officials have announced a public funeral will take place Thursday, Sept. 1 for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The service will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral at 10 a.m.
Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property
Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
Coolidge, Arizona – August 2022 – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is a collection of ruins of a number of structures, including the 4 story high ‘Big House’. This Hohokam village was abandoned around 1450. While the structure survived harsh environments for centuries, in the 1930s the park service built a ramada over it...
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Friday. The official stated that a man was riding a homemade motorcycle in [..]
