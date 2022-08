There was a time when Missouri defensive tackle Darius Robinson was the youngster alongside a bunch of veterans. Now he's a veteran playing with ... well, a bunch of veterans. That's because the Tigers, who were dismal on defense much of last season, heavily mined the transfer portal in an attempt to upgrade that side of the ball. Three arrivals from fellow Power Five schools are in line to start Missouri's opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night, and at least four more Division I transfers are on the two-deep roster as the Tigers begin what could be a crucial season for third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO