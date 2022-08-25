Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next WeekDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Titusville Herald
Judge temporarily blocks gun control regulations in Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County is the second Colorado municipality to be hit with a temporary restraining order by a federal judge over its gun control measures. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the restraining order on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over Boulder County's recent gun control rules that include a ban on assault weapons.
Titusville Herald
Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
Titusville Herald
California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Mike Parson is talking to Sam Brownback’s ‘tax experiment’ architect. Beware, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Grand jury indicts son in death of former Alaska lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the son of a former Alaska lawmaker on charges of murder, manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. Tallon Westlake was arrested earlier this month. The indictment, released by the state Department...
Titusville Herald
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. August 30, 2022. Editorial: Allegations of racism keep dogging this Kansas college. Time for a leadership change. Change can be slow, but in some cases patience is necessary. Two years ago, we called out the unfair policies that singled out Black student-athletes at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, including allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by a former women’s basketball coach and two assistants.
Titusville Herald
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
2 charged with murder in death of Alabama infant in 2000
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika...
Titusville Herald
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.244.307435558110631771715855237211211002977. Team Totals58704.09128128301139.010445765181334521046.
Comments / 0