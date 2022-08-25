Kansas City Star. August 30, 2022. Editorial: Allegations of racism keep dogging this Kansas college. Time for a leadership change. Change can be slow, but in some cases patience is necessary. Two years ago, we called out the unfair policies that singled out Black student-athletes at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, including allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by a former women’s basketball coach and two assistants.

