ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police: Michigan officers shoot man who pointed gun at them

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hVFNTco00

Two Michigan police officers shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at them as they investigated reports of car break-ins, police said.

The police shooting in Grand Rapids comes about two months after a now-fired city police officer was charged with murder after fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, during an April traffic stop.

During Thursday's shooting, both officers fired at a man who ran away before turning and pointing a gun at them in the city about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit, according to police. The man, who was struck multiple times, was listed in serious condition at a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he had watched police body camera footage and dashcam video of the shooting that happened about 1:45 a.m. He said the officers arrived in the same cruiser and found the man sitting in a car.

“They make an announcement: ‘Stop, police.’ They turn lights on, their emergency lights, so they’re clearly visible as a police car. They start walking on foot. The man runs, so they run. As they approach him, the man turns with a gun (in) his hand and points it directly at one of the officers,” Winstrom said at a news conference.

He said he did not know whether the man fired any shots. Winstrom said both officers were “very shaken up."

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting in accordance with city policy.

Winstrom said the Grand Rapids Police Department is working to edit the police footage for privacy or legal reasons before releasing it to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Michigan State Police#City Police#Violent Crime#The Grand Rapids Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

807K+
Followers
174K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy