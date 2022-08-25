ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend

Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Lemoore lights up, Sierra-to-the-Sea Highway upgrades

For 40 years Lemoore Racing Enterprises has operated a midget race track on Iona Avenue in Lemoore but the facility is now outdated and the area is growing up around the track, including the newly expanded golf course and the proposed three phase housing development. Thus, the racing group and the city of Lemoore have been working together for several months in an effort to relocate the track on a 25-are parcel just off Hwy. 41 near the southern city limits.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Supervisors extend involvement with Hanford's Inspiring Pathways

The Kings County Department of Behavioral Health is hard at work to provide for the behavioral and mental health needs of Kings County Residents. Among the services already offered are hotlines for psychiatric crisis, substance use disorder, and access to the National Suicide Prevention hotline. According to their website's mission...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
FRESNO, CA
AdWeek

Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Zoorassic Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

144th Fighter Wing gave residents of Kingsburg a "Top Gun" moment

KINGSBURG, Calif. — A pair of 144th Fighter Wing jets gave some residents of Kingsburg a show on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the aircrafts were seen flying very low over the north side of the city. People took to social media to post their enthusiasm for experiencing firsthand...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Detectives bust man suspected of multiple ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of committing multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in Tulare County is now in custody. AG Crimes Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office began investigating the thefts from businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas in August. The...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
fox29.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FRESNO, CA

