Fresno coffee shop with Latin American roots to open 2nd location
Mi Cafesito opened inside the Manchester Mall this year and already, the owners are getting ready to open their second location in Easton.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend
Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Lemoore lights up, Sierra-to-the-Sea Highway upgrades
For 40 years Lemoore Racing Enterprises has operated a midget race track on Iona Avenue in Lemoore but the facility is now outdated and the area is growing up around the track, including the newly expanded golf course and the proposed three phase housing development. Thus, the racing group and the city of Lemoore have been working together for several months in an effort to relocate the track on a 25-are parcel just off Hwy. 41 near the southern city limits.
Family of fearless owls finds home in Fresno photographer's backyard
A Fresno photographer made friends with a family of owls that kept visiting him in his Old Fig Garden home - and even rescued one of them from a net.
Some Hanford residents will receive utility bills late, city says
The City of Hanford says system issues are delaying all utility bills for the service month of August. The city says the payment due dates will be extended to 15 days from the postage date of the bill.
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
Hanford Sentinel
Supervisors extend involvement with Hanford's Inspiring Pathways
The Kings County Department of Behavioral Health is hard at work to provide for the behavioral and mental health needs of Kings County Residents. Among the services already offered are hotlines for psychiatric crisis, substance use disorder, and access to the National Suicide Prevention hotline. According to their website's mission...
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
AdWeek
Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
KMPH.com
2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
Man arrested for series of ag thefts in Tulare County, deputies say
Tulare County detectives have a man in jail accused of a series of ag business thefts. Victims reported thefts of ATV's, vehicles, tools, equipment and fruit.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Head-On Collision on 14th Ave in Kings County Claims a Life and Injures Two
The California Highway Patrol believes a Hanford man is responsible for a deadly weekend head-on collision in Kings County. Investigators say it happened along 14th Avenue near the intersection of Iona Avenue on August 27, 2022. reports the accident took place Saturday morning sometime before 4:30 a.m. southwest of Hanford....
Man shot and killed near northwest Fresno apartment complex
A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno on Saturday night near an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive.
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
KMPH.com
144th Fighter Wing gave residents of Kingsburg a "Top Gun" moment
KINGSBURG, Calif. — A pair of 144th Fighter Wing jets gave some residents of Kingsburg a show on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the aircrafts were seen flying very low over the north side of the city. People took to social media to post their enthusiasm for experiencing firsthand...
KMPH.com
Detectives bust man suspected of multiple ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of committing multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in Tulare County is now in custody. AG Crimes Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office began investigating the thefts from businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas in August. The...
fox29.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
