Police arrest man who fled Hartford courthouse, seize large amounts of narcotics

Connecticut State Police troopers located the 24-year-old man who fled the Hartford Superior Court during a proceeding on Thursday.

Police located Marico Ellis in East Hartford just after 9 p.m. on Thursday night and arrested him without incident.

The state police said they received information he was hiding out at an apartment complex on Ginger Lane in East Hartford. Police contacted Ellis and arrested him there.

During the arrest, state police said they obtained probable cause to search the apartment. Police obtained a warrant and conducted the search. According to state police, officers seized approximately 2,300 bags of fentanyl, 23 grams of raw fentanyl, 46 grams of crack cocaine and suspected proceeds from drug sales from the location.

Charges related to the drugs are pending further investigation, state police said.

Ellis, who is already facing several firearms, assault and drug charges, was not in police custody when he appeared before Judge Kevin Doyle, the Connecticut Judicial Branch said.

According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch, Ellis, thinking the judge may raise his bond, fled from the courtroom over several gallery pews and ran out the front door toward Park Street before Doyle could finish raising his bond.

Doyle went back on the record and ordered the re-arrest of Ellis with bonds nearing $2 million, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch.

The Judicial Marshal Services contacted the Connecticut State Police and gave them a description of Ellis and his last known address. The Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies assisted the state police with the search.