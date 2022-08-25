Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin
SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Red Lake man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
RED LAKE, MN -- A Red Lake man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. John Sayers, 30, was sentenced in federal court this week. In November, 2020, he offered a ride to a woman who was walking on the side of the road on the Red Lake reservation.
Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
30-year-old St. Paul man dies days after being stabbed in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's Note: The following story contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. A 61-year-old Maplewood man now faces two second-degree murder charges after a 30-year-old man who he allegedly stabbed late last month died, local officials said in a news release. According to the City of...
Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak
The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News. Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Clear Lake, Minnesota last week. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey J. Grewell, 48, of St. Cloud was...
Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Man found dead in New Richmond
A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday
DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties
Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations...
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
BCA: 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
