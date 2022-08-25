ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin

SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Red Lake man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

RED LAKE, MN -- A Red Lake man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. John Sayers, 30, was sentenced in federal court this week. In November, 2020, he offered a ride to a woman who was walking on the side of the road on the Red Lake reservation.
RED LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Koochiching County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
International Falls, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houseboat#Dehydration#Accident#Sheriff
Hudson Star-Observer

Man found dead in New Richmond

A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what...
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior

An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
IRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs3duluth.com

MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday

DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties

Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations...
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
WLUC

Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out

BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy